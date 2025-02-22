Biobased lignin gels offer sustainable alternative for hair conditioning

Researchers at Stockholm University have developed a fully biobased hair conditioner using lignin gel emulsions, offering a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional haircare products.

Hair conditioners typically contain 20-30 ingredients, many derived from petroleum and oleochemicals, raising concerns about sustainability and environmental impact. A new study published in Science Advances, demonstrates that micellar lignin gels can effectively stabilize emulsions with natural oils, reducing the need for synthetic surfactants and complex stabilizers commonly used in commercial formulations. The research team, led by Mika Sipponen at Stockholm University, sought to explore lignin, a common and renewable component in wood biomass, as a multifunctional component for hair conditioning.

"Our findings highlight lignin's potential as a stabilizer in oil-in-water emulsions, enabling a more natural and sustainable approach to hair conditioning," says Mika Sipponen. "By using wood-derived lignin directly without any chemical modification, we not only simplify the ingredient list but also eliminate the need for organic solvents, making the process more eco-friendly."

Comparable to commercial hair conditioners

The lignin gel-based conditioner was tested against a commercial hair conditioner, showing comparable emulsion stability, viscosity, and conditioning performance. A formulation with 6 percent coconut oil effectively lubricated damaged hair, reducing wet combing force by 13 percent, as confirmed by combing force measurements and multiscale microscopy analysis. Importantly, the product was easily rinsed off from paper and skin with cold water despite its dark color, demonstrating practical usability.

New opportunities in cosmetics and food

Ievgen Pylypchuk, who has been instrumental in developing lignin gel as a versatile platform material, highlights its broader potential: "Our lignin gel technology extends beyond personal care applications. Its unique ability to stabilize emulsions and interact with various biomolecules opens opportunities in cosmetics, food, and even biomedical formulations, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional ingredients."

This innovation paves the way for greener haircare solutions that align with growing consumer demand for sustainable personal care products. The researchers anticipate further exploration of lignin-based formulations for broader applications in the personal care industry.