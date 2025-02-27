Problem-based learning helps students stay in school

Education experts at the University of South Australia are encouraging schools to consider problem-based learning (PBL) in a move to improve engagement and creativity among high school students.

The call follows new Productivity Commission data that shows national school attendance rates over the past year have decreased from 88.8% in Year 7 to 84% in Year 10. Government schools are worst hit, with only 73% of public-school students completing year 12, as compared with nearly 80% in 2017.

New UniSA research demonstrates how hands-on, community-based projects can deliver successful learning outcomes for disengaged students.

Specifically, the study showed that when students:

engage in hands-on projects, they are more likely to complete their studies

feel empowered in their learning, their confidence and motivation improve

contribute to their communities, they see greater value and meaning to tasks they are engaged in.

Researchers say the findings present alternative supports to the interventions outlined in the South Australian government's $48 million investment for disengaged high school students.

Using a problem-based learning model, disengaged Year 13 Design and Technology students researched, planned, and built a playground for a low-income school.

UniSA's Dr Chris Chimwayange says by linking learning to a real-life challenge, the project demonstrated how their academic content is applied within their community.

"Up to 20% of Australian and 25 to 30% of New Zealand students struggle with disengagement from school, which is often due to coursework that lacks real-world application," Dr Chimwayange says.

"By looking at teaching and learning practices differently, we can find alternatives that can help students who are not engaging with the typical curriculum or might be slipping through the cracks.

"Here, we sought to create a project and environment that empowered learners through project-based learning and service to their community.

"Through this approach, students learned to set achievable goals for their project, conducted market research to understand existing solutions and identify potential needs, and explored a wide range of design options to arrive at the best possible solution for the community.

"By giving students choice and autonomy over their learning process, they not only increased their critical thinking, confidence and self-esteem, but also their collaboration, teamwork and leadership.

"They also learnt how to respectfully express their perspectives, how to evaluate contributions without putting each other down, and how they can positively contribute to their local community."

Remarkably, the project reignited the passion for learning among previously disengaged students, helping them successfully complete their coursework.

Dr Chimwayange says while this project focussed on design and technology skills, the same principles can be applied across other disciplines.

"We strongly believe that disengaged students will participate more in learning if they can see how it relates to the real world, how it can help their communities, and when given the chance to make their own decisions," Dr Chimwayange says.

"With student disengagement on the rise, it's time to rethink traditional learning. We encourage educators and policymakers to explore problem-based community learning as a solution to declining engagement."