Putting vegetarian options higher up on hotel menus could reduce carbon emissions

Changing our dining habits in hotels could significantly reduce carbon emissions by simply arranging restaurant menus differently, which can lead to a dramatic increase in vegetarian orders, according to a new study from the University of Surrey.

By redesigning hotel menus to prioritise vegetarian and plant-based options, hotels can reduce their environmental impact. Implementing behavioural interventions, such as strategically framing vegetarian dishes as the first choice on menus, can guide guests toward more sustainable dining decisions. Such approaches not only align with the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly options but also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with food choices.

The study, published in Sustainable Tourism, conducted a series of covert field experiments across two hotel restaurants, engaging 647 participants in various menu conditions. Participants were exposed to either the default menu or one of three intervention menus designed to encourage vegetarian choices. The interventions tested included cognitive nudges, based on the bandwagon effect, and behavioural nudges using framing and anchoring techniques that altered the presentation of menu options. The results were clear: behavioural nudges were significantly more effective in increasing vegetarian orders compared to cognitive messaging.

Sofie Voss, lead author of the study and PhD researcher at the University of Surrey said:

"By simply restructuring how hotels present food options, they can enable guests to make more sustainable choices. It's not merely about reducing meat consumption; it's about creating an environment where plant-based choices are the norm rather than the exception."

Food consumption accounts for a staggering share of global greenhouse gas emissions, with high-emission foods such as meat contributing disproportionately to the problem. The study highlights the urgent need for the hospitality sector to rethink its menu strategies to combat these pressing environmental challenges. With nearly a third of global emissions attributed to food systems, the research suggests that hotels play a crucial role in shaping sustainable dining experiences.

Sofie Voss continued:

"The hospitality sector stands at a crossroads, with an opportunity to lead the charge in sustainable dining practices. By reimagining menu designs and embracing behavioural nudges, hotels can significantly reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future."