Tax sugar and salt in food to improve health?

The UK government should extend its sugar tax beyond soft drinks to cover all types of foods, according to a major new report published today (Monday, 17 March).

The Transforming UK Food Systems Programme (TUKFS) report, entitled "Regulatory Tools for a Healthy and Sustainable Diet," highlights how the existing soft drinks levy has reduced sugar content in beverages by 44%, and suggests a similar approach expanded across all food types could help tackle the UK's obesity crisis.

Introducing a new salt levy, similar to the sugar tax, is another proposal put forward in a comprehensive set of recommended regulations, which are suggested not only to transform public health in the UK, but also to deliver nationwide environmental benefits.

Professor Chris Hilson, lead author of the report at the University of Reading, said: "Extending the sugar tax to all processed foods is vital. The current levy has successfully cut sugar in soft drinks, but we need to see the same success with products like milkshakes, biscuits, yogurts and breakfast cereals to improve public health. Mandatory measures on the food sector, such as a salt tax, should be considered by MPs.

"Stronger regulations on the wider food sector could mean a healthier environment, as well as a healthier population. Setting targets for reducing red and processed meat consumption is one way the government can reduce the UK's climate impact, while also cutting the risk of cancer."

Regulate to boost growth

The report calls on more stringent regulations for the food sector and a move away from the current approach, which relies more on voluntary measures. The authors argue that such measures, such as information labels on food packaging, have failed to address serious environmental damage and poor health outcomes at a population-wide scale.

Stronger policies would also support economic goals rather than hinder them, the authors argue, as a healthy environment and workforce are essential for long-term growth.

Other key recommendations include:

Setting sectoral greenhouse gas targets for agriculture.

Adding dairy and beef farms to environmental permitting schemes.

Requiring large food businesses to report on their sales of unhealthy products.

Making front of pack traffic light food labelling mandatory on all products.

Professor Christine Riefa, University of Reading, said: "The report offers a comprehensive menu of regulatory tools to transform the UK's food landscape.

"Voluntary approaches have not worked, and we are now in a crisis state. Companies and farmers who want to do better are undermined by those who profit from ignoring health and environmental concerns."

Professor Chris Hilson added: "Stronger regulation would support economic growth and national security. We can't produce food without healthy soils, thriving pollinators and a stable climate, and no economy benefits from a population made sick by poor diets."

The report comes as the government gets set to unveil its food strategy and 25-year farming roadmap, expected later this year.