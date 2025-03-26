VR crime scene tech

NJIT's forensics program made an impression at the 77th Annual American Academy of Forensic Sciences' Conference in Baltimore's Convention Center, unveiling new research and innovations that tackled this year's conference theme, "Technology: A Tool for Transformation or Tyranny?"

NJIT faculty and students presented on advances shaping the world of forensics, from research that could improve how forensic scientists estimate a person's age at death, to technology demos of CSIxR -- a virtual reality (VR) application developed at NJIT that simulates crime scenes scenarios to train crime scene investigators (CSIs).

"We had a very impressive showing from NJIT faculty and students at the conference," said David Fisher, director of NJIT's forensic science program, which was awarded full accreditation from AAFS's Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission last year. "It shows how much our program has grown and the caliber of research we're producing."

At the conference, Fisher and Forensic Science Senior University Lecturer Kevin Parmelee debuted CSIxR to the global forensics community, a project which was developed in collaboration with Assistant Professor of Informatics Margarita Vinnikov and Mike Kehoe, manager of emerging technologies at NJIT's Hillier College of Architecture and Design.

The app, recently introduced in NJIT's Extended Reality Lab, transports students into crime scene scenarios through detailed, VR environments that aim to capture the complexity of forensic investigations.

Parmelee explained that the app generates different virtual scenarios, allowing students to practice critical procedures like photographing scenes, lifting fingerprints, labeling evidence and even coordinating with other investigative units, to prepare them for entering actual field investigations as a CSI.

"The advantage of CSIxR is ease of use. Physical crime scenes don't have to be set up or restaged for each student, and students can make mistakes and start over with a click," said Parmelee, a former detective with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Forensic Laboratory who is already using the app to instruct his 300-level CSI course. "While it doesn't replace hands-on training, it augments it and helps students quickly build confidence until they are ready to step onto a physical crime scene."

"What is notable about CSIxR's development is how it's bridged expertise across disciplines at NJIT, leading to something really innovative," said Kehoe. "It's a highly adaptable platform that is making forensic training more accessible and impactful."

"It was developed by NJIT students and faculty for NJIT students and faculty," added Vinnikov. "Our preliminary usability data shows it has great promise as an effective augmentation experience for our forensic students, and we hope to develop it further."

Among those demonstrating CSIxR was Amber Luludis, an undergrad forensics major who is conducting a capstone project on forensic science education. "Attending the conference was incredible," said Luludis. "With the CSIxR demonstration, we saw how even attendees unfamiliar with VR could quickly grasp the controls. It was definitely a popular item at the university fair event."

Her capstone research compares how CSI courses are being taught at FEPAC-accredited university programs -- a distinction held by only select undergraduate programs nationwide -- with non-accredited colleges, particularly amid emerging tech and research that is rapidly evolving the field of forensics.

"A benefit of the app is it gives professors the ability to monitor scenes and assess errors in real-time," she explained. "There's not always the ability to monitor student progress individually in a regular class environment."

Beyond tech innovation, NJIT faculty and students presented on a range of investigations at the forefront of forensics research.

Sara Zapico, assistant professor of forensic science, discussed the frontier of forensic epigenetics -- a field that examines chemical changes to DNA that can reveal insights about age. Her lab is developing cutting-edge epigenetic techniques that analyze tooth dentin -- he hard tissue surrounding the tooth's soft inner pulp -- to more precisely estimate a person's age at death.

Meanwhile, Maria Josefina Castagnola, a Ph.D. student and Fulbright scholar working with Zapico, showcased new research on DNA extraction, demonstrating how environmental factors and incubation time can impact the simultaneous extraction of DNA, RNA and protein from human teeth. The research could improve forensic scientists' ability to gather more comprehensive genetic evidence from limited biological samples during challenging investigations.

Parmelee also presented on several topics, including combating wrongful murder statements through technological intervention, drawing from his experience as a former detective.

"Technology in forensic science was the theme and the presenters from NJIT delivered," said Parmelee. "From the list of presentations by NJIT members, anyone can see the high level of contribution that was made to the venue.

"This year had the largest contingency of faculty and student representation, and it was a privilege to see such a good turnout."