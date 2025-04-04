Suspected fibrocartilaginous embolus in Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus)
- Date:
- April 4, 2025
- Source:
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- Summary:
- A research team investigated the case of a male Asian small-clawed otter that fell down the stairs while sleeping, after which it developed left-sided paralysis.
- Share:
-
An 11-year-old neutered male Asian small-clawed otter fell down the stairs while sleeping, after which it developed left-sided paralysis. Initial treatment involved once daily administration of prednisolone at 0.5 mg/kg.
Despite slight clinical sign improvements by day 10, paralysis persisted. MRI (T2WI) identified a well-defined, hyper-intense lesion on the left side within the spinal cord at the C2-3 intervertebral level. Based on CT and MRI findings, fibrocartilaginous embolus (FCE) was suspected.
Prednisolone was then tapered and by day 23 of illness, the otter was able to walk normally, so prednisolone administration was discontinued. No neurological symptom recurrence was observed, and the course remained favorable.
One year later, a follow-up MRI revealed a diminished lesion compared to initial examination.
The results suggest that the possibility of a fibrocartilaginous embolus should be considered when an animal is experiencing acute paralysis with no worsening of symptoms.
Story Source:
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
Journal Reference:
- Toshiyuki TANAKA, Konomi ITO, Yoshimi MIYAGAWA, Motomu MORISHITA, Mizuki TOMIHARI, Takashi HASEGAWA. Suspected fibrocartilaginous embolus in Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus). Journal of Veterinary Medical Science, 2025; 87 (3): 332 DOI: 10.1292/jvms.24-0462
Cite This Page: