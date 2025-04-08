Students lead breakthrough study on diabetes drugs and dementia risk

Two undergraduate medicine students at University of Galway have led a major study examining how cardioprotective glucose-lowering therapies -- medications that lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes -- affect the risk of developing dementia.

The research has been published in JAMA Neurology.

The new study involved a systematic review and meta-analysis of 26 clinical trials involving more than 160,000 participants.

The researchers found that while most glucose-lowering therapies were not significantly associated with a reduction in dementia risk, one class of drugs -- known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1Ras) was linked to a significant reduction.

The study was conducted by medical students Allie Seminer and Alfredi Mulihano, alongside researchers from University of Galway, the HRB Clinical Research Facility Galway and University Hospital Galway.

Key Findings:

The research analysed data from 26 randomised controlled trials with a total of 164,531 participants.

While glucose-lowering therapies as a whole did not significantly reduce dementia risk, GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1Ras) were linked to a 45% lower risk of dementia.

The findings provide crucial insights into the potential for diabetes medications to influence long-term brain health.

Dr Catriona Reddin, senior author, researcher at the University of Galway and Registrar in Geriatric Medicine at HSE West North West, said: "This research represents a significant contribution to our understanding of how some diabetes medications may impact brain health. Diabetes is a known risk factor for dementia, but whether glucose-lowering therapies can help prevent cognitive decline has remained unclear. Our findings suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists, in particular, may have a protective effect on brain health."

Professor Martin O'Donnell, Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway and Consultant Stroke Physician with HSE West North-West said: "Given the increasing prevalence of both diabetes and dementia, findings from this study have important public health implications for prevention of dementia.

"What makes this study particularly exciting for the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway, is that it was led by two of our undergraduate medicine students. We place a strong emphasis on research as a core component of our undergraduate medicine programme, ensuring that students have opportunities to engage in high-impact studies that shape global healthcare."