Experts stress importance of vaccination amidst measles outbreaks

Pediatric infectious diseases experts stress the importance of vaccination against measles, one of the most contagious viruses, which is once more spreading in the United States. In the article published in Pediatrics, they update pediatricians on this vaccine-preventable disease, which was previously declared non-endemic in the U.S.

"The most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination," said lead author Caitlin Naureckas Li, MD MHQS, infectious diseases specialist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "If parents are concerned that their child was exposed to measles or may have measles, they should call their child's doctor. They should not attempt to treat measles on their own without a physician's advice."

Measles carries risk of serious complications that may require hospitalization. Dr. Li and colleagues point out that in 2024 in the U.S., 40 percent of people with confirmed measles were hospitalized, including 52 percent of children under 5 years and 25 percent of those 5-19 years.

The authors also highlight that in the U.S., the measles mortality rate is estimated to be one-three deaths per 1,000 infections. The risk of death is higher in those under 5 years of age.

One of the more common complications of measles is pneumonia, with the lungs involved in over 50 percent of measles cases. Measles also can impact the brain. Encephalitis -- an illness that can be fatal or lead to long-term brain damage in survivors -- occurs in about one out of every 1,000 cases. SSPE, a near-universally deadly brain disorder that occurs years after measles infection, is another potential complication that strikes one in 100,000 cases, with higher risk in children under 1 year of age.

"MMR vaccination is safe," emphasized Dr. Li. "This vaccine is the best way for families to protect their children from potentially life-threatening complications."