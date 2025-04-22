Study reveals gaps in flu treatment for high-risk adults

A multi-state study reveals that many high-risk adults diagnosed with influenza (flu) in emergency departments and urgent care centers are not receiving timely antiviral treatment. Researchers found that only slightly more than half of these patients received antiviral prescriptions, and of those, only 80 percent were filled. This gap in treatment could increase the risk of severe flu complications, particularly for older adults and those with underlying conditions.

The study analyzed prescribing and dispensing patterns of influenza antiviral medications across various demographic groups. Researchers found no significant disparities based on race, ethnicity or socio-economic vulnerability. However, high-risk adults aged 65 and older were less likely to receive timely prescriptions or receive dispensed medications compared to younger high-risk adults.

Patients considered high-risk included those with cardiovascular disease, renal disease, weakened immune systems, or individuals older than the age of 70. For these patients, timely antiviral treatment is critical, as influenza can lead to severe complications beyond the lungs, such as influenza encephalitis, a brain infection that causes inflammation and significant health issues.

"Although effective influenza vaccines are available, many adults remain unvaccinated, and breakthrough cases still occur. Fortunately, we have antivirals that can reduce complications," said study co-author Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., vice president for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute. "This can be a serious disease. Being treated quickly is not only important for individual health but also for public health. If someone has respiratory concerns, I strongly encourage them to contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible."

Patients undergoing rapid flu tests in emergency departments and urgent care centers were more likely to be prescribed and dispensed antivirals. Rapid tests provide results in 5 to 10 minutes, allowing providers to confirm a diagnosis and prescribe antivirals within the recommended 48-hour treatment window.

Antiviral medications work by attacking flu viruses in the body, similar to how antibiotics fight bacterial infections. However, the effectiveness of antivirals declines if treatment begins more than 48 hours after symptoms appear. Many individuals seek care after this window has closed, making providers hesitant to prescribe antivirals. Additionally, some healthcare providers worry about drug interactions, particularly in high-risk patients who take multiple medications (polypharmacy).

The study analyzed electronic health record (EHR) data from 94 urgent care facilities and 142 emergency departments across five states -- California, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin -- through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) VISION Network.

Regenstrief Institute investigators have been pioneers in clinical decision support, and based on the study's findings, Dr. Grannis suggests that decision support tools could help reduce barriers to timely treatment. "By integrating clinical decision support into electronic health records, we can guide providers to ensure high-risk patients receive antiviral treatment when it's most effective," he said.