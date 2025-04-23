Family dynamics shape body image differently across cultures

Body appreciation differs between Middle-Eastern and Western societies, a new international study can reveal, highlighting how cultural and family influences shape body image and eating behaviours in young women.

Led by Flinders University and published in the journal Body Image, the study surveyed over 850 women aged 18-25 in Australia and Lebanon, examining the roles that mothers and sisters play in shaping body dissatisfaction, body appreciation, and eating patterns.

Lead author, registered psychologist and PhD candidate Melanie Deek, says the study found that while both groups of women shared similar levels of body dissatisfaction, Middle-Eastern women reported higher body appreciation compared to their Western counterparts.

"Our findings challenge commonly held assumptions that negative body image is universally experienced in the same way," says Ms Deek from the College of Education, Psychology and Social Work.

"Middle-Eastern women, in particular, showed stronger body appreciation, which may reflect cultural values and close family relationships that promote self-acceptance.

"This suggests that family and cultural values in the Middle East may help foster a more positive view of one's body, which could serve as a potential protective factor for negative body-image and disordered eating behaviours."

The study highlights the significant influence of family, particularly mothers, on both positive and negative body image outcomes.

"Mothers, more than sisters, were found to have a consistently stronger impact when it came to shaping eating behaviours and body image," Ms Deek explains.

"Interestingly, while Middle-Eastern women reported more frequent 'fat talk' -- discussions about weight and appearance -- within families, these conversations were linked to positive outcomes, like increased body appreciation -- suggesting a more nuanced cultural dynamic."

The study also found differences in eating behaviours, with Middle-Eastern women more likely to engage in mindful eating practices, such as eating without distractions -- habits associated with better mental and physical health.

"Their focus on mindful eating may contribute not only to healthier eating habits but also to a more positive body image," says Deek.

Senior researcher Professor Ivanka Prichard, a body image expert, says the findings challenge the assumption that body image concerns are largely Western.

"Western beauty ideals are spreading globally, but this study shows that cultural and familial factors still play a powerful role in shaping how young women see themselves," Professor Prichard says.

"To effectively address body dissatisfaction and disordered eating, we must develop culturally tailored interventions -- not one-size-fits-all solutions."

The research team plans to expand the study to include more Middle-Eastern regions, especially areas less influenced by Western beauty norms, and explore how these findings translate in multicultural societies like Australia.

"Our work underscores the need for inclusive, culturally sensitive approaches to promote positive body image and healthy eating behaviours across the globe," concludes Ms Deek.