London's low emission zones save lives and money

New research from the University of Bath has revealed that Greater London's clean air policies -- the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) are not only improving the city's environment but are also delivering significant measurable public health and economic benefits.

The study, published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization which analysed over a decade of data from Greater London and Central London, found that the introduction of the LEZ in 2008 and the ULEZ in 2019 significantly reduced harmful pollutants like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and particulate matter (PM10), resulting in a dramatic drop in sick leave in Greater London, and improved mental well-being and substantial cost savings.

Key findings in Greater London compared to areas in England without low emission zones:

18.5% reduction in sick leave following LEZ implementation

6.8% drop in the incidence of health problems

10.2% decrease in respiratory issues

Reported improvements in happiness, life satisfaction, and reduced anxiety.

Annual public health savings of over £37 million, driven by fewer respiratory illnesses and reduced job absenteeism thanks to low emission zones.

Professor Eleonora Fichera from the University's Department of Economics and Centre for 21st Century Public Health said:

These policies are not just environmental wins. They're also reducing labour market absenteeism and improving Londoners' life satisfaction. Clean air makes for healthier, happier, more productive communities.

Dr Habtamu Beshir, who led the research at the University of Bath and is now based at UCL, said:

Our work shows that clean air policy is smart policy. It protects health, saves money, and enhances quality of life -- making the case for clean air initiatives stronger than ever.

The study employed a quasi-experimental method, analysing changes in affected and unaffected areas before and after policy rollout. The data shows that when LEZ was tightened in Phase 2 (July 2008), NO₂ levels dropped by 5.8% and PM10 by 9.7%. ULEZ, the strictest policy of its kind globally, delivered even greater reductions -- NO₂ down 21% and PM10 down 15% estimated by comparing Central London to other areas outside Greater London, before and after ULEZ was introduced.

The research adds weight to the growing international body of evidence linking air pollution control with public health and economic outcomes.

Professor Eleonora Fichera added:

With the World Health Organization estimating 4.2 million premature deaths globally each year due to air pollution, these findings signal the urgent need for similar transport policies in other major cities not just in the UK but around the world.