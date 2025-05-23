Breakthrough AI model could transform how we prepare for natural disasters

As climate-related disasters grow more intense and frequent, an international team of researchers has introduced Aurora -- a groundbreaking AI model designed to deliver faster, more accurate, and more affordable forecasts for air quality, ocean waves, and extreme weather events. This model, called Aurora, has been trained on over a million hours of data. According to the researchers, it could revolutionize the way we prepare for natural disasters and respond to climate change.

From deadly floods in Europe to intensifying tropical cyclones around the world, the climate crisis has made timely and precise forecasting more essential than ever. Yet traditional forecasting methods rely on highly complex numerical models developed over decades, requiring powerful supercomputers and large teams of experts. According to its developers, Aurora offers a powerful and efficient alternative using artificial intelligence.

Machine learning at the core

'Aurora uses state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to deliver superior forecasts for key environmental systems -- air quality, weather, ocean waves, and tropical cyclones,' explains Max Welling, machine learning expert at the University of Amsterdam and one of the researchers behind the model. Unlike conventional methods, Aurora requires far less computational power, making high-quality forecasting more accessible and scalable -- especially in regions that lack expensive infrastructure.

Trained on a million hours of earth data

Aurora is built on a 1.3 billion parameter foundation model, trained on more than one million hours of Earth system data. It has been fine-tuned to excel in a range of forecasting tasks:

Air quality: Outperforms traditional models in 74% of cases

Ocean waves: Exceeds numerical simulations on 86% of targets

Tropical cyclones: Beats seven operational forecasting centres in 100% of tests

High-resolution weather: Surpasses leading models in 92% of scenarios, especially during extreme events

Forecasting that's fast, accurate, and inclusive

As climate volatility increases, rapid and reliable forecasts are crucial for disaster preparedness, emergency response, and climate adaptation. The researchers believe Aurora can help by making advanced forecasting more accessible.

'Development cycles that once took years can now be completed in just weeks by small engineering teams,' notes AI researcher Ana Lucic, also of the University of Amsterdam. 'This could be especially valuable for countries in the Global South, smaller weather services, and research groups focused on localised climate risks.' 'Importantly, this acceleration builds on decades of foundational research and the vast datasets made available through traditional forecasting methods,' Welling adds.

Aurora is available freely online for anyone to use. If someone wants to fine-tune it for a specific task, they will need to provide data for that task. 'But the "initial" training is done, we don't need these vast datasets anymore, all the information from them is baked into Aurora already', Lucic explains.

A future-proof forecasting tool

Although current research focuses on the four applications mentioned above, the researchers say Aurora is flexible and can be used for a wide range of future scenarios. These could include forecasting flood risks, wildfire spread, seasonal weather trends, agricultural yields, and renewable energy output. 'Its ability to process diverse data types makes it a powerful and future-ready tool', states Welling.

As the world faces more extreme weather -- from heatwaves to hurricanes -- innovative models like Aurora could shift the global approach from reactive crisis response to proactive climate resilience concludes the study.