Horses 'mane' inspiration for new generation of social robots

Interactive robots should not just be passive companions, but active partners-like therapy horses who respond to human emotion-say University of Bristol researchers.

Equine-assisted interventions (EAIs) offer a powerful alternative to traditional talking therapies for patients with PTSD, trauma and autism, who struggle to express and regulate emotions through words alone.

The study, presented at the CHI '25: Proceedings of the 2025 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems held in Yokohama, recommends that therapeutic robots should also exhibit a level of autonomy, rather than one-dimensional displays of friendship and compliance.

Lead author Ellen Weir from Bristol's Faculty of Science and Engineering explains: "Most social robots today are designed to be obedient and predictable -- following commands and prioritising user comfort.

"Our research challenges this assumption."

In EAIs, individuals communicate with horses through body language and emotional energy. If someone is tense or unregulated, the horse resists their cues. When the individual becomes calm, clear, and confident, the horse responds positively. This 'living mirror' effect helps participants recognise and adjust their emotional states, improving both internal well-being and social interactions.

However, EAIs require highly trained horses and facilitators, making them expensive and inaccessible.

Ellen continued: "We found that therapeutic robots should not be passive companions but active co-workers, like EAI horses.

"Just as horses respond only when a person is calm and emotionally regulated, therapeutic robots should resist engagement when users are stressed or unsettled. By requiring emotional regulation before responding, these robots could mirror the therapeutic effect of EAIs, rather than simply providing comfort."

This approach has the potential to transform robotic therapy, helping users develop self-awareness and regulation skills, just as horses do in EAIs.

Beyond therapy, this concept could influence human-robot interaction in other fields, such as training robots for social skills development, emotional coaching, or even stress management in workplaces.

A key question is whether robots can truly replicate -- or at least complement -- the emotional depth of human-animal interactions. Future research must explore how robotic behaviour can foster trust, empathy, and fine tuning, ensuring these machines support emotional well-being in a meaningful way.

Ellen added: "The next challenge is designing robots that can interpret human emotions and respond dynamically -- just as horses do. This requires advances in emotional sensing, movement dynamics, and machine learning.

"We must also consider the ethical implications of replacing sentient animals with machines. Could a robot ever offer the same therapeutic value as a living horse? And if so, how do we ensure these interactions remain ethical, effective, and emotionally authentic?"