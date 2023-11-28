New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Happiness can affect physical health

Date:
July 17, 2017
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
A new review indicates that subjective well-being -- factors such as life satisfaction and enjoyment of life -- can influence physical health.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new review indicates that subjective well-being -- factors such as life satisfaction and enjoyment of life -- can influence physical health. The review's investigators also examine why this is so and conditions where it is most likely to occur.

Subjective well-being may exert its effects on physical health through health behaviors, as well as through the immune and cardiovascular systems. Although scientists still are exploring and debating when happiness most affects health, there is no doubt that it can do so.

With more research, it may one day be informative for clinicians to monitor individuals' subjective well-being just as other factors are currently assessed. Individuals should also take responsibility for their health by developing happy mental habits.

"We now have to take very seriously the finding that happy people are healthier and live longer, and that chronic unhappiness can be a true health threat.

People's feelings of well-being join other known factors for health, such as not smoking and getting exercise," said Prof. Ed Diener, co-author of the Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being article. "Scores of studies show that our levels of happiness versus stress and depression can influence our cardiovascular health, our immune system strength to fight off diseases, and our ability to heal from injuries."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ed Diener, Sarah D. Pressman, John Hunter, Desiree Delgadillo-Chase. If, Why, and When Subjective Well-Being Influences Health, and Future Needed Research. Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being, 2017; 9 (2): 133 DOI: 10.1111/aphw.12090

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Happiness can affect physical health." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 17 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170717100550.htm>.
Wiley. (2017, July 17). Happiness can affect physical health. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 28, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170717100550.htm
Wiley. "Happiness can affect physical health." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170717100550.htm (accessed November 28, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 