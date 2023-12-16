New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Vorinostat renders dormant HIV infection vulnerable to clearance

Assay developed to detect antigen production and clearance

Date:
August 1, 2017
Source:
University of North Carolina Health Care
Summary:
An assay that can measure antigen production and clearance caused by a latency-reversing agent has now been developed for the first time by HIV researchers.
Share:
FULL STORY

The ability for HIV to hide in the body in a dormant state makes curing the 40 million people living with the virus a challenge. Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have shown the drug Vorinostat reverses this latency, causing resting CD4 T-cells to express HIV. The investigators have developed an assay that detects antigen production and includes immune effectors capable of clearing the virus. These results were published in EBioMedicine.

Vorinostat produces a window of vulnerability in the HIV reservoir by triggering viral antigen production. The team developed the latency clearance assay (LCA) to measure the amount of antigen activity Vorinostat produces. The assay also includes immune effectors capable of clearing the cells expressing the viral antigen.

"Measuring a latency reversing agent's ability to induce relevant HIV production is technically challenging," said Julia Sung, M.D., the study's lead author and an assistant professor of medicine in the UNC Division of Infectious Diseases. "Using a latency clearance assay, we have detected the ability of Vorinostat, a latency reversing agent under clinical investigation, to induce recognizable levels of HIV protein on the cell surface allowing for subsequent clearance of infected cells."

The optimal combination of latency-reversing agents and clearance strategies will be needed to cure HIV. The team says their assay can be used to evaluate these combinations in future studies.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of North Carolina Health Care. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Julia A. Sung, Katherine Sholtis, Jennifer Kirchherr, Joann D. Kuruc, Cynthia L. Gay, Jeffrey L. Nordstrom, Catherine M. Bollard, Nancie M. Archin, David M. Margolis. Vorinostat Renders the Replication-Competent Latent Reservoir of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Vulnerable to Clearance by CD8 T Cells. EBioMedicine, 2017; DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2017.07.019

Cite This Page:

University of North Carolina Health Care. "Vorinostat renders dormant HIV infection vulnerable to clearance." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 1 August 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170801140532.htm>.
University of North Carolina Health Care. (2017, August 1). Vorinostat renders dormant HIV infection vulnerable to clearance. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170801140532.htm
University of North Carolina Health Care. "Vorinostat renders dormant HIV infection vulnerable to clearance." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170801140532.htm (accessed December 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 