Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball

While burning coal today causes Earth to overheat, about 300 million years ago the formation of that same coal brought our planet close to global glaciation. For the first time, scientists show the massive effect in a study to be published in the Proceedings of the US Academy of Sciences. When trees in vast forests died during a time called the Carboniferous and the Permian, the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) they took up from the atmosphere while growing got buried; the plants' debris over time formed most of the coal that today is used as fossil fuel. Consequently, the CO 2 concentration in the atmosphere sank drastically and Earth cooled down to a degree it narrowly escaped what scientists call a 'snowball state'.

"It is quite an irony that forming the coal that today is a major factor for dangerous global warming once almost lead to global glaciation," says author Georg Feulner from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "However, this illustrates the enormous dimension of the coal issue. The amount of CO 2 stored in Earth's coal reserves was once big enough to push our climate out of balance. When released by burning the coal, the CO 2 is again destabilizing the Earth system."

The study examines the sensitivity of the climate in a specific period of Earth's deep past by using a large ensemble of computer simulations. While some of the changes in temperature at that time can clearly be attributed to how our planet's axis was tilted and the way it circled the sun, the study reveals the substantial influence of CO 2 concentrations. Estimates based on ancient soils and fossil leaves show that they fluctuated widely and at some point sank to about 100 parts CO 2 per million parts of all gases in the atmosphere, and possibly even lower. The model simulations now reveal that global glaciation occurs below 40 parts per million.

Burning that same coal dangerously raises greenhouse gas concentration in our atmosphere

Today, CO 2 levels in the atmosphere have reached more than 400 parts per million. Carbon dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas: the Sun warms Earth's surface, but most of the heat radiated by the surface escapes into space; CO 2 and other greenhouse gases hinder part of this heat from escaping, hence warming the planet.