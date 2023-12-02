Pollution responsible for 16 percent of early deaths globally

The report features solutions and recommends how the problem can be solved. It includes examples and case studies of pollution control success.

"This is the first global analysis of the impacts of pollution -- air, water, soil, occupational -- together as well as exploring the economic costs and the social injustice of pollution," says Lanphear. "Pollution, which is at the root of many diseases and disorders that plague humankind, is entirely preventable."

Simon Fraser University health sciences professor Bruce Lanphear is a Commissioner and author of The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health that has released a report detailing the adverse effects of pollution on global health.

