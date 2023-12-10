New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

Date:
October 30, 2017
Source:
World Scientific
Summary:
Nano-diamond had a significant increase in MRF. The shear yield strength and settling stability of the MRF could be highly enhanced. The higher the strength of the magnetic field was, the higher the difference in the shear yield strength was. These phenomena demonstrated that the physical properties of the nano-diamond could have a higher impact on MRF, which was of high significance to the preparation of MRFs with excellent performance.
Share:
FULL STORY

Chinese researchers have found that nano-diamond has significant impact on the performance of magnetorheological fluids (MRFs). The shear yield strength and settling stability of the MRFs were found to have potential to be highly enhanced through the process. The higher the strength of the magnetic field, the higher the difference in the shear yield strength.

In order to analyze the effects of nano-diamond on the performance of MRFs, the MRF-1 with a 2% mass fraction in nano-diamond and the MRF-2 without nano-diamond were prepared with the carbonyl iron powder in the dispersed phase and the synthetic mineral oil in the continuous phase. The viscosity and shear stress of MRFs under different magnetic fields were measured by the Anton-Paar rheometer (MCR 302). The MRF settling stability was studied by a standing observation method. A four-ball wear machine was utilized for the wear test at 0.1 T of magnetic field, whereas the magnetic field was provided by an external coil. Also, the three-dimensional white light interferometer was utilized to observe the surface of the ball wear spot, in order to determine the MRF friction properties.

The results demonstrated that the nano-diamond had a significant increase in surface wear. Both the shear yield strength and settling stability of the MRF could be highly enhanced.

The MRF preparation method containing the nano-diamond was simple and low cost, while apparently improved the settling stability of the MRF application and significantly increased the shear yield strength. This method broke the traditional bottleneck of MRFs and had important significance, but the device wear was more acute. Therefore, the MRF needs to be further improved. The research team is currently exploring preparation of high performance MRF.

Story Source:

Materials provided by World Scientific. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Mingmei Zhao, Jinqiu Zhang, Jun Yao, Zhizhao Peng. Effects of Nano-Diamond on Magnetorheological Fluid Properties. Nano, 2017; 1750119 DOI: 10.1142/S1793292017501193

Cite This Page:

World Scientific. "Effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 30 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030092915.htm>.
World Scientific. (2017, October 30). Effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 10, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030092915.htm
World Scientific. "Effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030092915.htm (accessed December 10, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 