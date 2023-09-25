Diagnostic test helps primary care docs rule out pathologic heart murmur in kids

RELATED STORIES

Young and middle-aged adults with high blood pressure whose systolic blood pressure (top-number) rose more than 6.5 mm Hg upon standing were more likely to later have a heart attack, stroke, ...

A new study finds that an alligator heart will not fibrillate when exposed to drastic temperature changes, unlike a rabbit (mammal) heart, which is critically vulnerable to heart trauma under those ...

Over 300,000 people die each year in the US due to sudden cardiac death. In many cases, sudden cardiac death is caused by abnormally rapid heart rhythms called tachycardias, which means the heart ...

A drug used to treat gout, probenecid, may improve heart function in individuals with a particular heart defect, according to results from a small pilot study. Individuals with congenital ...