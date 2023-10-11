New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
New imaging modality targets cholesterol in arterial plaque

June 13, 2019
SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics
Researchers demonstrate a new imaging modality that successfully identifies the presence of cholesterol in the arterial plaque.
FULL STORY

In an article published in the peer-reviewed SPIE publication Journal of Biomedical Optics (JBO), "Frequency-domain differential photoacoustic radar: theory and validation for ultra-sensitive atherosclerotic plaque imaging," researchers demonstrate a new imaging modality that successfully identifies the presence of cholesterol in the arterial plaque.

Cholesterol in plaque, along with fat, calcium, and other blood-transported substances, can lead to atherosclerosis, a disease which can cause heart attacks or strokes. Early detection of cholesterol can lead to earlier treatments and improved health outcomes. Toronto-based researchers have demonstrated a unique detection technique that combines laser photoacoustics, a hybrid optical-acoustic imaging technology, with low-power continuous wave lasers and frequency-domain signal processing, in an approach known as photoacoustic radar. This advanced technology can accurately evaluate plaque-based cholesterol, and allow for more timely treatment of atherosclerosis.

According to JBO Editor-in-Chief, SPIE Fellow, and MacLean Professor of Engineering at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, Brian Pogue, the findings mark an exciting new direction in imaging: "This is an original direction of imaging research that utilizes an innovative idea of detection based upon differences between wavelengths, and signal analysis based upon radar methods. Photoacoustic imaging has the best potential for imaging through thick tissues or blood: the high-sensitivity detection of cholesterol described in this paper is made possible with a specifically modified, dual wavelength approach."

Materials provided by SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Sung Soo Sean Choi, Bahman Lashkari, Andreas Mandelis, Jungik Son, Natasha Alves-Kotzev, Stuart F. Foster, Mark Harduar, Brian Courtney. Frequency-domain differential photoacoustic radar: theory and validation for ultrasensitive atherosclerotic plaque imaging. Journal of Biomedical Optics, 2019; 24 (06): 1 DOI: 10.1117/1.JBO.24.6.066003

SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. "New imaging modality targets cholesterol in arterial plaque." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 13 June 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190613123711.htm>.
SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. (2019, June 13). New imaging modality targets cholesterol in arterial plaque. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 11, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190613123711.htm
SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. "New imaging modality targets cholesterol in arterial plaque." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190613123711.htm (accessed October 11, 2023).

