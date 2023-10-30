New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Stem cell stimulation improves stroke recovery

Novel, noninvasive technique shows promise as stroke treatment

July 1, 2019
Society for Neuroscience
Stem cell stimulation shows promise as a potential noninvasive stroke treatment, according to new research. If extended to humans, this technique could greatly improve patients' quality of life.
Stem cell stimulation shows promise as a potential noninvasive stroke treatment, according to research in mice published in JNeurosci. If extended to humans, this technique could greatly improve patients' quality of life.

Ling Wei, Shang Ping Yu, and colleagues at Emory University injected neural stem cells into the brains of mice after a stroke and activated the cells through nasal administration of a protein. The stem cells activated by this new, noninvasive technique called optochemogenetics grew healthier and formed more connections compared to the stem cells that did not receive stimulation. Additionally, the mice that received both stem cells and stimulation displayed the most recovery, with some behaviors returning to pre-stroke levels.

The combination of stem cell injection and stimulation increased the likelihood of a successful stroke recovery in mice. Instead of just injecting stem cells in the damaged area of the brain, following up with stimulation creates an ideal environment for the cells to develop and form connections with surrounding neurons.

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Shan Ping Yu, Jack K. Tung, Zheng Z. Wei, Dongdong Chen, Ken Berglund, Weiwei Zhong, James Y. Zhang, Xiaohuan Gu, Mingke Song, Robert E. Gross, Shinn Z Lin, Ling Wei. Optochemogenetics Stimulation of Transplanted iPS-NPCs Enhances Neuronal Repair and Functional Recovery after Ischemic Stroke. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 2010-18 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2010-18.2019

