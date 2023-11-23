Next-gen membranes for carbon capture

A major greenhouse gas, CO 2 produced from burning fossil fuels is still mostly released into the atmosphere, adding to the burden of global warming. One way to cut down on it is through a carbon capture: a chemical technique that removes CO 2 out of emissions ("postcombustion"), preventing it from entering the atmosphere. The captured CO 2 can then be either recycled or stored away in in gas or liquid form, a process known as sequestration.

Carbon capture can be done using so-called "high-performance membranes," which are polymer filters that can specifically pick out CO 2 from a mix of gases, such as those coming out of a factory's flue. These membranes are environmentally-friendly, they don't generate waste, they can intensify chemical processes, and can be used in a decentralized fashion. In fact, they are now considered as one of the most energy-efficient routes for reducing CO 2 emissions.

Scientists led by Kumar Varoon Agrawal at EPFL Valais Wallis have now developed a new class of high-performance membranes that exceeds post-combustion capture targets by a significant margin. The membranes are based on single-layer-graphene with a selective layer thinner than 20 nm and are highly tunable in terms of chemistry, meaning that that can pave the way for next-generation high-performance membranes for several critical separations.

Current membranes are required to exceed 1000 gas permeation units (GPUs), and have a "CO 2 /N 2 separation factor" above 20 -- a measure of their carbon-capturing specificity. The membranes that the EPFL scientists developed show six-fold higher CO 2 permeance at 6,180 GPUs with a separation factor of 22.5. The GPUs shot up to 11,790 when the scientists combined optimized graphene porosity, pore size, and functional groups (the chemical groups that actually react with CO 2 ), while other membranes they made showed separation factors up to 57.2.