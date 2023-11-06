New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Why rats prefer company of the young and stressed

Research sheds light on rats' preference to socialize with stressed-out youngsters

October 10, 2019
Society for Neuroscience
Researchers have identified a neural pathway implicated in social interaction between adult and juvenile animals.
Researchers have identified a neural pathway implicated in social interaction between adult and juvenile animals, according to new research in rats published in JNeurosci.

Adult rats have been shown to prefer the company of stressed-out juveniles. This preference could be mediated by connections between the insular cortex, an area that integrates emotional and sensory information, and the nucleus accumbens, an area involved in determining reward.

Rogers-Carter et al. manipulated this pathway in adult rats to see how it affected their interactions with stressed and relaxed rats of various ages. When the insular cortex was inhibited, the rats lost their preference for stressed juvenile rats, but their avoidance of the stressed adults persisted. The researchers believe that young, stressed animals trigger parental instincts, whereas a stressed adult might be a sign of danger. This parallels the increased empathy humans have towards children over their peers.

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Morgan M. Rogers-Carter, Anthony Djerdjaj, Katherine B. Gribbons, Juan A. Varela, John P. Christianson. Insular cortex projections to nucleus accumbens core mediate social approach to stressed juvenile rats. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 0316-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0316-19.2019

Society for Neuroscience. "Why rats prefer company of the young and stressed." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 10 October 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191010095806.htm>.
