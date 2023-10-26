New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Climate change responsible for record sea temperature levels

Date:
October 2, 2020
Source:
Taylor & Francis Group
Summary:
Global warming is driving an unprecedented rise in sea temperatures including in the Mediterranean, according to a major new report.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Global warming is driving an unprecedented rise in sea temperatures including in the Mediterranean, according to a major new report published by the peer-reviewed Journal of Operational Oceanography.

Data from the European Union's (EU) Copernicus Marine Environment Monitoring Service (CMEMS) will increase concerns about the threat to the world's seas and oceans from climate change.

The Ocean State Report reveals an overall trend globally of surface warming based on evidence from 1993 to 2018, with the largest rise in the Arctic Ocean.

European seas experienced record high temperatures in 2018, a phenomenon which the researchers attribute to extreme weather conditions -- a marine heat wave lasting several months.

In the same year, a large mass of warm water occurred in the northeast Pacific Ocean, according to the report. This was similar to a marine heatwave -- dubbed 'the Blob' -- which was first detected in 2013 and had devastating effects on marine life.

Now the study authors are calling for improved monitoring to provide better data and knowledge. They argue this will help countries progress towards sustainable use of seas and oceans which are an essential source of food, energy and other resources.

Findings from the report confirm record rises in sea temperatures

"Changes to the ocean have impacted on these (ocean) ecosystem services and stretched them to unsustainable limits," says Karina von Schuckmann and Pierre-Yves Le Traon, the report's editors.

advertisement

"More than ever a long term, comprehensive and systematic monitoring, assessment and reporting of the ocean is required. This is to ensure a sustainable science-based management of the ocean for societal benefit."

The Ocean State Report identifies other major strains on the world's seas and oceans from climate change including acidification caused by carbon dioxide uptake from the atmosphere, sea level rise, loss of oxygen and sea ice retreat.

Long-term evidence of global warming outlined in the report includes a decrease over 30 years of up to two days in the period of Baltic Sea ice cover and an acceleration in the global mean sea level rise.

The report highlights that the message from recent EU and global assessments of the state of seas and oceans is 'we are not doing well'. The authors add: "Human society has always been dependent on the seas. Failure to reach good environmental status for our seas and oceans is not an option."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Taylor & Francis Group. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Karina von Schuckmann, Pierre-Yves Le Traon, Neville Smith, Ananda Pascual, Samuel Djavidnia, Jean-Pierre Gattuso, Marilaure Grégoire, Glenn Nolan, Signe Aaboe, Enrique Álvarez Fanjul, Lotfi Aouf, Roland Aznar, T. H. Badewien, Arno Behrens, Maristella Berta, Laurent Bertino, Jeremy Blackford, Giorgio Bolzon, Federica Borile, Marine Bretagnon, Robert J.W. Brewin, Donata Canu, Paola Cessi, Stefano Ciavatta, Bertrand Chapron, Thi Tuyet Trang Chau, Frédéric Chevallier, Boriana Chtirkova, Stefania Ciliberti, James R. Clark, Emanuela Clementi, Clément Combot, Eric Comerma, Anna Conchon, Giovanni Coppini, Lorenzo Corgnati, Gianpiero Cossarini, Sophie Cravatte, Marta de Alfonso, Clément de Boyer Montégut, Christian De Lera Fernández, Francisco Javier de los Santos, Anna Denvil-Sommer, Álvaro de Pascual Collar, Paulo Alonso Lourenco Dias Nunes, Valeria Di Biagio, Massimiliano Drudi, Owen Embury, Pierpaolo Falco, Odile Fanton d’Andon, Luis Ferrer, David Ford, H. Freund, Manuel García León, Marcos García Sotillo, José María García-Valdecasas, Philippe Garnesson, Gilles Garric, Florent Gasparin, Marion Gehlen, Ana Genua-Olmedo, Gerhard Geyer, Andrea Ghermandi, Simon A. Good, Jérôme Gourrion, Eric Greiner, Annalisa Griffa, Manuel González, Annalisa Griffa, Ismael Hernández-Carrasco, Stéphane Isoard, John J. Kennedy, Susan Kay, Anton Korosov, Kaari Laanemäe, Peter E. Land, Thomas Lavergne, Paolo Lazzari, Jean-François Legeais, Benedicte Lemieux, Bruno Levier, William Llovel, Vladyslav Lyubartsev, Pierre-Yves Le Traon, Vidar S. Lien, Leonardo Lima, Pablo Lorente, Julien Mader, Marcello G. Magaldi, Ilja Maljutenko, Antoine Mangin, Carlo Mantovani, Veselka Marinova, Simona Masina, Elena Mauri, J. Meyerjürgens, Alexandre Mignot, Robert McEwan, Carlos Mejia, Angélique Melet, Milena Menna, Benoît Meyssignac, Alexis Mouche, Baptiste Mourre, Malte Müller, Giulio Notarstefano, Alejandro Orfila, Silvia Pardo, Elisaveta Peneva, Begoña Pérez-Gómez, Coralie Perruche, Monika Peterlin, Pierre-Marie Poulain, Nadia Pinardi, Yves Quilfen, Urmas Raudsepp, Richard Renshaw, Adèle Révelard, Emma Reyes-Reyes, M. Ricker, Pablo Rodríguez-Rubio, Paz Rotllán, Eva Royo Gelabert, Anna Rubio, Inmaculada Ruiz-Parrado, Shubha Sathyendranath, Jun She, Karina von Schuckmann, Cosimo Solidoro, Emil V. Stanev, Joanna Staneva, Andrea Storto, Jian Su, Tayebeh Tajalli Bakhsh, Gavin H. Tilstone, Joaquín Tintoré, Cristina Toledano, Jean Tournadre, Benoit Tranchant, Rivo Uiboupin, Arnaud Valcarcel, Nadezhda Valcheva, Nathalie Verbrugge, Mathieu Vrac, J.-O. Wolff, Enrico Zambianchi, O. Zielinski, Ann-Sofie Zinck, Serena Zunino. Copernicus Marine Service Ocean State Report, Issue 4. Journal of Operational Oceanography, 2020; 13 (sup1): S1 DOI: 10.1080/1755876X.2020.1785097

Cite This Page:

Taylor & Francis Group. "Climate change responsible for record sea temperature levels." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 October 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105743.htm>.
Taylor & Francis Group. (2020, October 2). Climate change responsible for record sea temperature levels. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 26, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105743.htm
Taylor & Francis Group. "Climate change responsible for record sea temperature levels." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201002105743.htm (accessed October 26, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 