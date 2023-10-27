New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Dog brains do not prefer faces

Unlike human brains, dog brains do not contain face-sensitive areas

October 5, 2020
Society for Neuroscience
Even though dogs gaze into man's eyes, dog brains may not process faces as human brains do. A new study suggests that the canine visual system is organized differently: the face network found in primates may not extend to all mammals.
Even though dogs gaze into man's eyes, dog brains may not process faces as human brains do. A new study from JNeurosci suggests that the canine visual system is organized differently: the face network found in primates may not extend to all mammals.

Faces constitute a critical part of communication for humans and other primates, so much so that faces have a special status in their visual system. Areas in the face network, like the fusiform face area, activate specifically to faces. Dogs care about faces, too, but they may not have face areas.

Bunford, Hernández-Pérez et al. used fMRI to compare the brain activity of humans and pet dogs as they watched brief videos of other humans and dogs. Human brains showed a preference for faces, meaning that some visual areas had greater activity in response to a face compared to the back of the head. A subset of these regions also displayed species preference, with increased activity in response to viewing a human over a dog. In contrast, dog brains only showed species preference. Visual areas had greater activity in response to seeing a dog over a human, and no activity difference between seeing a face vs. the back of the head.

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Nóra Bunford, Raúl Hernández-Pérez, Eszter Borbála Farkas, Laura V. Cuaya, Dóra Szabó, Ádám György Szabó, Márta Gácsi, Ádám Miklósi, Attila Andics. COMPARATIVE BRAIN IMAGING REVEALS ANALOGOUS AND DIVERGENT PATTERNS OF SPECIES- AND FACE-SENSITIVITY IN HUMANS AND DOGS. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2020; JN-RM-2800-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2800-19.2020

Society for Neuroscience. "Dog brains do not prefer faces." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 5 October 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/10/201005140825.htm>.
