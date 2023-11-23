New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Birdwatching from afar: Amazing new AI-enabled camera system to target specific behaviors

Date:
November 2, 2020
Source:
Osaka University
Summary:
Researchers have developed an innovative animal-borne data-collection system assisted by artificial intelligence to track previously unobserved behaviors in wild animals. The method uses low-cost sensors to automatically detect and record behaviors of specific interest. The new system greatly outperformed previous random sampling methods in capturing the target behavior and the researchers were able to observe previously unreported foraging behaviors in gulls. These findings can be applied to support further data collection in the wild.
Share:
FULL STORY

A research team from Osaka University has developed an innovative new animal-borne data-collection system that, guided by artificial intelligence (AI), has led to the witnessing of previously unreported foraging behaviors in seabirds.

Bio-logging is a technique involving the mounting of small lightweight video cameras and/or other data-gathering devices onto the bodies of wild animals. The systems then allow researchers to observe various aspects of that animal's life, such as its behaviors and social interactions, with minimal disturbance.

However, the considerable battery life required for these high-cost bio-logging systems has proven limiting so far. "Since bio-loggers attached to small animals have to be small and lightweight, they have short runtimes and it was therefore difficult to record interesting infrequent behaviors," explains study corresponding author Takuya Maekawa.

"We have developed a new AI-equipped bio-logging device that allows us to automatically detect and record the specific target behaviors of interest based on data from low-cost sensors such as accelerometers and geographic positioning systems (GPS)." The low-cost sensors then limit the use of the high-cost sensors, such as video cameras, to just the periods of time when they are most likely to capture the specific target behavior.

The use of these systems in combination with machine learning techniques can focus data collection with the expensive sensors directly onto interesting but infrequent behaviors, greatly increasing the likelihood that those behaviors will be detected.

The new AI-assisted video camera system was tested on black-tailed gulls and streaked shearwaters in their natural environment on islands off the coast of Japan. "The new method improved the detection of foraging behaviors in the black-tailed gulls 15-fold compared with the random sampling method," says lead author Joseph Korpela. "In the streaked shearwaters, we applied a GPS-based AI-equipped system to detect specific local flight activities of these birds. The GPS-based system had a precision of 0.59 -- far higher than the 0.07 of a periodic sampling method involving switching the camera on every 30 minutes."

There are many potential applications for the use of AI-equipped bio-loggers in the future, not least the further development of the systems themselves. "These systems have a huge range of possible applications including detection of poaching activity using anti-poaching tags," says Maekawa. "We also anticipate that this work will be used to reveal the interactions between human society and wild animals that transmit epidemics such as coronavirus."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Joseph Korpela, Hirokazu Suzuki, Sakiko Matsumoto, Yuichi Mizutani, Masaki Samejima, Takuya Maekawa, Junichi Nakai, Ken Yoda. Machine learning enables improved runtime and precision for bio-loggers on seabirds. Communications Biology, 2020; 3 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s42003-020-01356-8

Cite This Page:

Osaka University. "Birdwatching from afar: Amazing new AI-enabled camera system to target specific behaviors." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 November 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201102110022.htm>.
Osaka University. (2020, November 2). Birdwatching from afar: Amazing new AI-enabled camera system to target specific behaviors. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 23, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201102110022.htm
Osaka University. "Birdwatching from afar: Amazing new AI-enabled camera system to target specific behaviors." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201102110022.htm (accessed November 23, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 