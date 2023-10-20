New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Psychedelic spurs growth of neural connections lost in depression

Date:
July 5, 2021
Source:
Yale University
Summary:
In a new study, researchers show that a single dose of psilocybin given to mice prompted an immediate and long-lasting increase in connections between neurons. The findings are published July 5 in the journal Neuron.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

The psychedelic drug psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound found in some mushrooms, has been studied as a potential treatment for depression for years. But exactly how it works in the brain and how long beneficial results might last is still unclear.

In a new study, Yale researchers show that a single dose of psilocybin given to mice prompted an immediate and long-lasting increase in connections between neurons. The findings are published July 5 in the journal Neuron.

"We not only saw a 10% increase in the number of neuronal connections, but also they were on average about 10% larger, so the connections were stronger as well," said Yale's Alex Kwan, associate professor of psychiatry and of neuroscience and senior author of the paper.

Previous laboratory experiments had shown promise that psilocybin, as well as the anesthetic ketamine, can decrease depression. The new Yale research found that these compounds increase the density of dendritic spines, small protrusions found on nerve cells which aid in the transmission of information between neurons. Chronic stress and depression are known to reduce the number of these neuronal connections.

Using a laser-scanning microscope, Kwan and first author Ling-Xiao Shao, a postdoctoral associate in the Yale School of Medicine, imaged dendritic spines in high resolution and tracked them for multiple days in living mice. They found increases in the number of dendritic spines and in their size within 24 hours of administration of psilocybin. These changes were still present a month later. Also, mice subjected to stress showed behavioral improvements and increased neurotransmitter activity after being given psilocybin.

For some people, psilocybin, an active compound in "magic mushrooms," can produce a profound mystical experience. The psychedelic was a staple of religious ceremonies among indigenous populations of the New World and is also a popular recreational drug.

It may be the novel psychological effects of psilocybin itself that spurs the growth of neuronal connections, Kwan said.

"It was a real surprise to see such enduring changes from just one dose of psilocybin," he said. "These new connections may be the structural changes the brain uses to store new experiences."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Yale University. Original written by Bill Hathaway. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ling-Xiao Shao, Clara Liao, Ian Gregg, Pasha A. Davoudian, Neil K. Savalia, Kristina Delagarza, Alex C. Kwan. Psilocybin induces rapid and persistent growth of dendritic spines in frontal cortex in vivo. Neuron, 2021; DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2021.06.008

Cite This Page:

Yale University. "Psychedelic spurs growth of neural connections lost in depression." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 5 July 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705113923.htm>.
Yale University. (2021, July 5). Psychedelic spurs growth of neural connections lost in depression. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 20, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705113923.htm
Yale University. "Psychedelic spurs growth of neural connections lost in depression." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210705113923.htm (accessed October 20, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 