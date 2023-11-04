New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Dark heart of the nearest radio galaxy

July 19, 2021
Radboud University Nijmegen
Astronomers have imaged the heart of the nearby radio galaxy Centaurus A in unprecedented detail.
An international team anchored by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration, which is known for capturing the first image of a black hole in the galaxy Messier 87, has now imaged the heart of the nearby radio galaxy Centaurus A in unprecedented detail. The astronomers pinpoint the location of the central supermassive black hole and reveal how a gigantic jet is being born. Most remarkably, only the outer edges of the jet seem to emit radiation, which challenges our theoretical models of jets. This work, led by Michael Janssen from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn and Radboud University Nijmegen is published in Nature Astronomy on July 19th.

At radio wavelengths, Centaurus A emerges as one of the largest and brightest objects in the night sky. After it was identified as one of the first known extragalactic radio sources in 1949, Centaurus A has been studied extensively across the entire electromagnetic spectrum by a variety of radio, infrared, optical, X-ray, and gamma-ray observatories. At the center of Centaurus A lies a black hole with the mass of 55 million suns, which is right between the mass scales of the Messier 87 black hole (six and a half billion suns) and the one in the center of our own galaxy (about four million suns).

In a new paper in Nature Astronomy, data from the 2017 EHT observations have been analyzed to image Centaurus A in unprecedented detail. "This allows us for the first time to see and study an extragalactic radio jet on scales smaller than the distance light travels in one day. We see up close and personally how a monstrously gigantic jet launched by a supermassive black hole is being born," says astronomer Michael Janssen.

Compared to all previous high-resolution observations, the jet launched in Centaurus A is imaged at a tenfold higher frequency and sixteen times sharper resolution. With the resolving power of the EHT, we can now link the vast scales of the source, which are as big as 16 times the angular diameter of the Moon on the sky, to their origin near the black hole in a region of merely the width of an apple on the Moon when projected on the sky. That is a magnification factor of one billion.

Understanding jets

Supermassive black holes residing in the center of galaxies like Centaurus A are feeding off gas and dust that is attracted by their enormous gravitational pull. This process releases massive amounts of energy and the galaxy is said to become 'active'. Most matter lying close to the edge of the black hole falls in. However, some of the surrounding particles escape moments before capture and are blown far out into space: Jets -- one of the most mysterious and energetic features of galaxies -- are born.

Astronomers have relied on different models of how matter behaves near the black hole to better understand this process. But they still do not know exactly how jets are launched from its central region and how they can extend over scales that are larger than their host galaxies without dispersing out. The EHT aims to resolve this mystery.

The new image shows that the jet launched by Centaurus A is brighter at the edges compared to the center. This phenomenon is known from other jets, but has never been seen so pronouncedly before. "Now we are able to rule out theoretical jet models that are unable to reproduce this edge-brightening. It's a striking feature that will help us better understand jets produced by black holes," says Matthias Kadler, TANAMI leader and professor for astrophysics at the University of Würzburg in Germany.

Materials provided by Radboud University Nijmegen. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Michael Janssen, Heino Falcke, Matthias Kadler, Eduardo Ros, Maciek Wielgus, Kazunori Akiyama, Mislav Baloković, Lindy Blackburn, Katherine L. Bouman, Andrew Chael, Chi-kwan Chan, Koushik Chatterjee, Jordy Davelaar, Philip G. Edwards, Christian M. Fromm, José L. Gómez, Ciriaco Goddi, Sara Issaoun, Michael D. Johnson, Junhan Kim, Jun Yi Koay, Thomas P. Krichbaum, Jun Liu, Elisabetta Liuzzo, Sera Markoff, Alex Markowitz, Daniel P. Marrone, Yosuke Mizuno, Cornelia Müller, Chunchong Ni, Dominic W. Pesce, Venkatessh Ramakrishnan, Freek Roelofs, Kazi L. J. Rygl, Ilse van Bemmel, Antxon Alberdi, Walter Alef, Juan Carlos Algaba, Richard Anantua, Keiichi Asada, Rebecca Azulay, Anne-Kathrin Baczko, David Ball, John Barrett, Bradford A. Benson, Dan Bintley, Raymond Blundell, Wilfred Boland, Geoffrey C. Bower, Hope Boyce, Michael Bremer, Christiaan D. Brinkerink, Roger Brissenden, Silke Britzen, Avery E. Broderick, Dominique Broguiere, Thomas Bronzwaer, Do-Young Byun, John E. Carlstrom, Shami Chatterjee, Ming-Tang Chen, Yongjun Chen, Paul M. Chesler, Ilje Cho, Pierre Christian, John E. Conway, James M. Cordes, Thomas M. Crawford, Geoffrey B. Crew, Alejandro Cruz-Osorio, Yuzhu Cui, Mariafelicia De Laurentis, Roger Deane, Jessica Dempsey, Gregory Desvignes, Jason Dexter, Sheperd S. Doeleman, Ralph P. Eatough, Joseph Farah, Vincent L. Fish, Ed Fomalont, H. Alyson Ford, Raquel Fraga-Encinas, Per Friberg, Antonio Fuentes, Peter Galison, Charles F. Gammie, Roberto García, Zachary Gelles, Olivier Gentaz, Boris Georgiev, Roman Gold, Arturo I. Gómez-Ruiz, Minfeng Gu, Mark Gurwell, Kazuhiro Hada, Daryl Haggard, Michael H. Hecht, Ronald Hesper, Elizabeth Himwich, Luis C. Ho, Paul Ho, Mareki Honma, Chih-Wei L. Huang, Lei Huang, David H. Hughes, Shiro Ikeda, Makoto Inoue, David J. James, Buell T. Jannuzi, Britton Jeter, Wu Jiang, Alejandra Jimenez-Rosales, Svetlana Jorstad, Taehyun Jung, Mansour Karami, Ramesh Karuppusamy, Tomohisa Kawashima, Garrett K. Keating, Mark Kettenis, Dong-Jin Kim, Jae-Young Kim, Jongsoo Kim, Motoki Kino, Yutaro Kofuji, Shoko Koyama, Michael Kramer, Carsten Kramer, Cheng-Yu Kuo, Tod R. Lauer, Sang-Sung Lee, Aviad Levis, Yan-Rong Li, Zhiyuan Li, Michael Lindqvist, Rocco Lico, Greg Lindahl, Kuo Liu, Wen-Ping Lo, Andrei P. Lobanov, Laurent Loinard, Colin Lonsdale, Ru-Sen Lu, Nicholas R. MacDonald, Jirong Mao, Nicola Marchili, Alan P. Marscher, Iván Martí-Vidal, Satoki Matsushita, Lynn D. Matthews, Lia Medeiros, Karl M. Menten, Izumi Mizuno, James M. Moran, Kotaro Moriyama, Monika Moscibrodzka, Gibwa Musoke, Alejandro Mus Mejías, Hiroshi Nagai, Neil M. Nagar, Masanori Nakamura, Ramesh Narayan, Gopal Narayanan, Iniyan Natarajan, Antonios Nathanail, Joey Neilsen, Roberto Neri, Aristeidis Noutsos, Michael A. Nowak, Hiroki Okino, Héctor Olivares, Gisela N. Ortiz-León, Tomoaki Oyama, Feryal Özel, Daniel C. M. Palumbo, Jongho Park, Nimesh Patel, Ue-Li Pen, Vincent Piétu, Richard Plambeck, Aleksandar PopStefanija, Oliver Porth, Felix M. Pötzl, Ben Prather, Jorge A. Preciado-López, Dimitrios Psaltis, Hung-Yi Pu, Ramprasad Rao, Mark G. Rawlings, Alexander W. Raymond, Luciano Rezzolla, Angelo Ricarte, Bart Ripperda, Alan Rogers, Mel Rose, Arash Roshanineshat, Helge Rottmann, Alan L. Roy, Chet Ruszczyk, Salvador Sánchez, David Sánchez-Arguelles, Mahito Sasada, Tuomas Savolainen, F. Peter Schloerb, Karl-Friedrich Schuster, Lijing Shao, Zhiqiang Shen, Des Small, Bong Won Sohn, Jason SooHoo, He Sun, Fumie Tazaki, Alexandra J. Tetarenko, Paul Tiede, Remo P. J. Tilanus, Michael Titus, Pablo Torne, Tyler Trent, Efthalia Traianou, Sascha Trippe, Ilse van Bemmel, Huib Jan van Langevelde, Daniel R. van Rossum, Jan Wagner, Derek Ward-Thompson, John Wardle, Jonathan Weintroub, Norbert Wex, Robert Wharton, George N. Wong, Qingwen Wu, Doosoo Yoon, André Young, Ken Young, Ziri Younsi, Feng Yuan, Ye-Fei Yuan, J. Anton Zensus, Guang-Yao Zhao, Shan-Shan Zhao. Event Horizon Telescope observations of the jet launching and collimation in Centaurus A. Nature Astronomy, 2021; DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01417-w

Radboud University Nijmegen. "Dark heart of the nearest radio galaxy." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 19 July 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210719110540.htm>.
