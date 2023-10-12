Safer carbon capture and storage

Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels have increased significantly over the last 50 years, resulting in higher global temperatures and abrupt changes to Earth's climate. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is one of the new technologies that scientists hope will play an important role in tackling the climate crisis. It involves the capture of CO 2 from emissions from industrial processes, or from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation, which is then stored underground in geological formations. CCS will also be key if we want to produce "clean-burning" hydrogen from hydrocarbon systems.

The UK government recently selected four sites to develop multi-billion-pound CCS projects as part of its scheme to cut 20-30m tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2030 from heavy industry. Other countries have made similar carbon reduction commitments.

Depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs have a smaller (10%) storage potential compared to deep saline aquifers but are seen as a critical early opportunity in developing geological CO 2 storage technologies. Fortuitously, CO 2 has historically been injected into numerous depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs as a means of enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 -EOR). This provides a unique chance to evaluate the (bio)geochemical behaviour of injected carbon over engineering timescales.

'CCS will be a key tool in our battle to avert climate change. Understanding how CCS works in practice, in addition tocomputer modelling and lab-based experiments, is essential to provide confidence in safe and secure CO 2 geologicalsequestration.' Said Dr. Rebecca Tyne, Dept Earth Science, The University of Oxford

In a paper published, today in Nature, Dr. Rebecca Tyne and Prof. Chris Ballentine from Oxford University, lead a team of international collaborators to investigate the behaviour of CO 2 within a CO 2 -EOR flooded oil field in Louisiana, USA. They compared (bio)geochemical composition of the CO 2 -EOR flooded field with that of an adjacent field, which was never subjected to CO 2 -EOR. Data suggest that up to 74% of CO 2 left behind by CO 2 -EOR was dissolved in the groundwater. Unexpectedly, it also revealed, that microbial methanogenesis converted as much as 13-19% of the injected CO 2 to methane, which is a stronger greenhouse gas than CO 2 .

This study is the first to integrate state of the art isotopic tracers (noble gas, clumped and stable isotope data) with microbiological data to investigate the fate of the injected CO 2 .

'Methane is less soluble, less compressible and less reactive than CO 2 , so, if produced, the reduces the amount of CO 2 we can safely inject into these sites. However, now this process has been identified, we can take it into account in future CCS site selection.' Said Prof. Chris Ballentine, Dept. Earth Sciences, The University of Oxford.