New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells

Date:
October 22, 2022
Source:
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST)
Summary:
Engineers have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A research team, affiliated with UNIST has succeeded in achieving a power conversion efficiency (PEC) of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film. According to the research team, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value.

This breakthrough has been led by Professor Kyoung Jin Choi and his research team in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at UNIST, in collaboration with Professor Jung-Kun Lee and his research team from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States.

In the work, the research team systematically demonstrated that a combination of silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles and large phosphor particles can convert ultraviolet (UV) to visible light and increase total transmittance of ARC film. Their experimental and computational results also show that SiO2 nanoparticles in the ARC film decrease the reflectance by increasing the diffuse transmittance.

Moreover, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value, while the PCE of existing devices dropped to 90% of its initial efficiency after 5 hours, and then decreased to 50% after 20 hours. In addition, the initial efficiency of the solar cell has also increased by nearly 4.5% compared to the previous one.

"This optically engineered ARC film successfully promotes the light absorption of the perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell, leading to the improvement of power conversion efficiency of the tandem cell from 22.48% to 23.50%," noted the research team.

This study has been jointly participated by Seongha Lee (Department of Mechanical Engineering and Material Science, University of Pittsburgh) and Chan Ul Kim (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, UNIST).

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST). Original written by JooHyeon Heo. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Seongha Lee, Chan Ul Kim, Sumin Bae, Yulin Liu, Young Im Noh, Ziyu Zhou, Paul W Leu, Kyoung Jin Choi, Jung‐Kun Lee. Improving Light Absorption in a Perovskite/Si Tandem Solar Cell via Light Scattering and UV‐Down Shifting by a Mixture of SiO 2 Nanoparticles and Phosphors. Advanced Functional Materials, 2022; 32 (35): 2204328 DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202204328

Cite This Page:

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST). "Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 22 October 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221022100218.htm>.
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST). (2022, October 22). Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221022100218.htm
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST). "Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221022100218.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 