New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Miocene period fossil forest of Wataria found in Japan

Date:
July 21, 2023
Source:
Hokkaido University
Summary:
An exquisitely preserved fossil forest from Japan provides missing links and helps reconstruct a whole Eurasia plant from the late Miocene epoch.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

An exquisitely preserved fossil forest from Japan provides missing links and helps reconstruct a whole Eurasia plant from the late Miocene epoch.

Complete plant fossils are seldom found as a single piece, as wood, leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, or pollen detach easily from plants. This results in leaves and trunks having separate scientific names. Putting together the different parts to reveal the complete plant is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. Connecting these dots and reconstructing plants is important to establish their taxonomic identity -- their place in the Tree of Life.

A research group led by Professor Toshihiro Yamada from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Hokkaido University, found an exceptionally well-preserved fossil of a Wataria parvipora forest which was almost exclusively accompanied by fossils of Byttneriophyllum leaves. Their findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

In 1994, Kiso River (in Minokamo City, Gifu Prefecture) underwent a historic drought, in the process of which 400 in situ fossilized tree stumps surfaced. While most of the stumps have since been submerged, the team examined 137 stumps, of which 130 were identified as Wataria parvipora. "Wataria is a wood-fossil, recognized by its distinctive growth rings, abundant parenchyma rays and lack of resin canals. In the 2000m2 fossil site, these stumps accounted for 95% of the tree remains, indicating that we discovered a forest predominantly of this species," says Yamada.

The team also found that the stumps were exclusively covered by a bed of one specific kind of leaf. Byttneriophyllum tiliifolium is a leaf-fossil species belonging to the mallow family (which includes cotton, cacao and durian). Fossils of this leaf were widely distributed throughout Eurasia during the Miocene and Pliocene epochs and the discovery of the Wataria fossil forest indicates that Byttneriophyllum tiliifolium are the leaves of Wataria.

"We found that 98% of the fossil-leaves found at the site belonged to Byttneriophyllum, strongly indicating that they were shed from the parent trees. We could see that the leaves were deposited paraautochthonously on the forest floor -- they got fossilized where they fell," Yamada elaborated.

Research by other groups has shown that the fossil fruit Banisteriaecarpum giganteum is related to Byttneriophyllum tiliifolium. Future research will focus on searching for Banisteriaecarpum giganteum in Japan, as this discovery would provide strong evidence that all three are part of the same species.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Hokkaido University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Megumi Nishino, Kazuo Terada, Kazuhiko Uemura, Yuki Ito, Toshihiro Yamada. An exceptionally well-preserved monodominant fossil forest of Wataria from the lower Miocene of Japan. Scientific Reports, 2023; 13 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-37211-z

Cite This Page:

Hokkaido University. "Miocene period fossil forest of Wataria found in Japan." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 July 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113246.htm>.
Hokkaido University. (2023, July 21). Miocene period fossil forest of Wataria found in Japan. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113246.htm
Hokkaido University. "Miocene period fossil forest of Wataria found in Japan." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230721113246.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 