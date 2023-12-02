A new way to capture and recycle carbon dioxide from industrial emissions

Carbon capture is a promising method to help slow climate change. With this approach, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is trapped before it escapes into the atmosphere, but the process requires a large amount of energy and equipment. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have designed a capture system using an electrochemical cell that can easily grab and release CO 2 . The device operates at room temperature and requires less energy than conventional, amine-based carbon-capture systems.

Many industries are turning to electrification to help curb carbon emissions, but this technique isn't feasible for all sectors. For example, CO 2 is a natural byproduct of cement manufacture, and thus a major contributor to emissions on its own. Excess gas can be trapped with carbon-capture technologies, which typically rely on amines to help "scrub" the pollutant by chemically bonding to it. But this also requires lots of energy, heat and industrial equipment -- which can burn even more fossil fuels in the process. Carbon capture could itself be electrified by using electrochemical cells, and these devices could be powered by renewable energy sources. So, Fang-Yu Kuo, Sung Eun Jerng and Betar Gallant wanted to develop an electrochemical cell that could easily and reversibly trap CO 2 with minimal energy input.

The team first developed an electrochemical cell that could both catch and release emitted carbon by "swinging" positively charged cations across a liquid amine dissolved in dimethyl sulfoxide. When the cell was discharged, a strong Lewis cation interacted with the carbamic acid, releasing CO 2 and forming the carbamate amine. When the process was reversed and the cell charged, the cation was removed, and the cell could capture CO 2 and reform the carbamic acid in the process.