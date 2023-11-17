New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

New study finds association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men

Comprehensive systematic review of 25 studies over nearly 50 years reveals consistent evidence of associations between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration

Date:
November 15, 2023
Source:
George Mason University
Summary:
Researchers have found in a new systematic review that there is a strong association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men globally. 
Share:
FULL STORY

In a new systematic review, Melissa J. Perry, Sc.D., MHS, dean of the George Mason University College of Public Health, and Lauren Ellis, MPH, doctoral student at Northeastern University, foundthat there is a strong association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men globally.

"Understanding how insecticides affect sperm concentration in humans is critical given their ubiquity in the environment and documented reproductive hazards. Insecticides are a concern for public health and all men, who are exposed primarily through the consumption of contaminated food and water," says Ellis.

The team reviewed decades of human evidence regarding the health impacts of exposure to two widely used insecticide classes, organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates, and found consistent associations with lower sperm concentration, which warrants concern, particularly in light ofobserved downward trends in semen quality demonstrated by other studies.

"This review is the most comprehensive evidence sizing up more than 25 years of research on male fertility and reproductive health. The evidence available has reached a point that we must take regulatory action to reduce insecticide exposure," says Dr. Perry, the senior author on the paper.

The research team systematically reviewed 25 human studies of occupational and environmental insecticide exposure conducted over the course of25 years.To the reviewers' knowledge, this is the most comprehensive systematic review on this topic to date, and the first to use these methods to quantitatively synthesize decades of epidemiological literature.

"Adult Organophosphate and Carbamate Insecticide Exposure and Sperm Concentration: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Epidemiological Evidence" was published online in Environmental Health Perspectives in November 2023 (DOI is 10.1289/EHP12678). Karen Molina, C. Rebecca Robbins, and Marlaina Freisthler from George Washington University; Daria Sgargi from the Cesare Maltoni Cancer Research Center, Ramazzini Institute; and Daniele Mandrioli from the University of Bologna are additional authors on the paper.

Most of the research was conducted while Perry and Ellis were at George Washington University. There was no outside funding for this research.

Story Source:

Materials provided by George Mason University. Original written by Mary Cunningham. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Lauren B. Ellis, Karen Molina, C. Rebecca Robbins, Marlaina Freisthler, Daria Sgargi, Daniele Mandrioli, Melissa J. Perry. Adult Organophosphate and Carbamate Insecticide Exposure and Sperm Concentration: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Epidemiological Evidence. Environmental Health Perspectives, 2023; 131 (11) DOI: 10.1289/EHP12678

Cite This Page:

George Mason University. "New study finds association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 15 November 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/11/231115113928.htm>.
George Mason University. (2023, November 15). New study finds association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/11/231115113928.htm
George Mason University. "New study finds association between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration in adult men." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/11/231115113928.htm (accessed November 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 