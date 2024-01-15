How fruit flies smell carbon dioxide

Mosquitoes in search of blood as well as fruit flies looking for a place to lay their eggs navigate using CO 2 , which is produced during respiration or in fermentation processes. A complex of various odor receptors that can detect CO 2 has already been identified in mosquitoes. Researchers at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, have now shown that individual receptors found in fruit flies can also detect CO 2 . They also identified molecules that blocked the CO 2 receptors. The team headed by Dr. Paul Ziemba, Alina Mück and Professor Klemens Störtkuhl from the Sensory Neuroscience research group reported their findings in the journal PLOS ONE, published online on December 29, 2023.

Individual receptors are also able to detect CO 2

In mosquitoes, a receptor complex containing among others the receptors Gr21a and Gr63a is responsible for CO 2 detection. However, it was unclear whether CO 2 binds directly to the receptors or whether CO 2 sensitivity results from the interaction with other proteins. The Bochum-based team was determined to find the answer. To this end, the researchers employed a measuring system that has been established at Ruhr University Bochum for many years. It can be used to examine individual receptors without animal testing and to quickly screen for various odorants.

The researchers injected the isolated receptors into frog egg cells. Using electrophysiological measurements, they recorded the response of the receptors when they came into contact with CO 2 . They demonstrated in the process that individually Gr21a and Gr63a can detect the CO 2 molecule directly, albeit somewhat less effectively than when embedded in a protein complex.

Citronellol blocks receptors

The team also tested a number of potential receptor blockers. In addition to already known blockers, the researchers discovered that the substance citronellol suppresses the ability of the Gr21a and Gr63a receptors to detect CO 2 . "Citronellol is found in a number of insect repellents," explains Störtkuhl. "It could make you virtually invisible to mosquitoes."

Biosensor in the works