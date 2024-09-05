Can't stop belching? Dietary habits or disease could be the reason
Survey of 10,000 adults reveal leading causes of burp-related disorders
- September 3, 2024
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- A research team conducted a web survey of 10,000 adults to examine the relationship between the rate of belching disorders, comorbidities, and lifestyles in Japan. The results showed that 1.5% had belching disorders. The team also found some factors significantly related to the development of belching disorders.
Belching is a common bodily function, but when it escalates to a level that interferes with daily life, it is defined as belching disorders. International surveys have reported that approximately 1% of adults have belching disorders, but the percentage in Japan and the factors involved often elude medical professionals.
To examine the relationship between the rate of belching disorders, comorbidities, and lifestyles in Japan, a research team led by Professor Yasuhiro Fujiwara of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Medicine conducted a web survey of 10,000 adults. The results showed that 1.5%, or 151 people, had belching disorders. This was more prevalent in those who were men, drank alcohol, and were taking acid reflux medications.
Additionally, it was found that the presence of gastrointestinal disease, eating until feeling full, and extremely low or high chewing frequency were significantly associated with the development of belching disorders. Conversely, a high consumption of carbonated beverages had no association.
"The problem with belching disorders is that they take a long time to treat and are only practiced in a limited number of medical facilities," stated Professor Fujiwara. "In the future, the evaluation of the number of times someone chews and the effects of improved dietary habits in patients with belching disorders will provide a treatment option for patients to perform on their own."
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
- Yasuhiro Fujiwara, Akinari Sawada, Yumie Kobayashi, Shuhei Hosomi, Koji Otani, Shusei Fukunaga, Masaki Ominami, Koichi Taira, Fumio Tanaka. Prevalence of Belching Disorders and Their Characteristics in the General Adult Population. American Journal of Gastroenterology, 2024; DOI: 10.14309/ajg.0000000000002960
