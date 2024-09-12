Research reveals reality of Ice Age teen puberty

Landmark new research shows Ice Age teens from 25,000 years ago went through similar puberty stages as modern-day adolescents. In a study published today in the Journal of Human Evolution of the timing of puberty in Pleistocene teens, researchers are addressing a knowledge gap about how early humans grew up.

Found in the bones of 13 ancient humans between 10 and 20 years old is evidence of puberty stages. Co-led by University of Victoria (UVic) paleoanthropologist April Nowell, researchers found specific markers in the bones that allowed them to assess the progress of adolescence.

"By analyzing specific areas of the skeleton, we inferred things like menstruation and someone's voice breaking," says Nowell.

The technique was developed by lead author Mary Lewis from the University of Reading. Lewis's technique evaluates the mineralization of the canines and maturation of the bones of the hand, elbow, wrist, neck and pelvis to identify the stage of puberty reached by the individual at their time of death.

"This is the first time my puberty stage estimation method has been applied to Paleolithic fossils and it is also the oldest application of another method -- peptide analysis -- for biological sex estimation," says Lewis.

Life during prehistory was believed to be as Thomas Hobbes described: "nasty, brutish and short." However, this new study shows these teens were actually quite healthy. Most individuals in the study sample entered puberty by 13.5, reaching full adulthood between 17 and 22 years old. This indicates these Ice Age adolescents started puberty at a similar time to teens in modern, wealthy countries.

"It can sometimes be difficult for us to connect with the remote past, but we all went through puberty even if we experienced it differently," says Nowell. "Our research helps to humanize these teens in a way that simply studying stone tools cannot."

One of the 13 skeletons examined was "Romito 2," an adolescent estimated to be male and the earliest known individual with a form of dwarfism. This new research on puberty assessment provides further information about Romito 2's likely physical appearance and his social role.

Since he was mid-way through puberty, his voice would be deeper much like an adult male and he would have been able to father children; however, he may still have appeared quite youthful with fine facial hair. Due to his short height, his appearance would have been closer to that of a child, which may have had implications for how he was perceived by his community.

"The specific information about the physical appearance and developmental stage of these Ice Age adolescents derived from our puberty study provides a new lens through which to interpret their burials and treatment in death," says archaeologist Jennifer French of the University of Liverpool, one of the co-authors of the study.

Researchers from six institutions collaborated internationally to develop this body of knowledge: UVic (Canada), University of Reading and University of Liverpool (UK), Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology of Monaco (Monaco), University of Cagliari (Italy) and University of Siena (Italy). The collaboration continues with research into the lives of Ice Age teenagers and their social roles.

This research was supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, in addition to Nowell's Lansdowne Fellowship Award.