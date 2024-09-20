African food future looks bright with blueprint for food security

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can secure future food supplies by unlocking the potential of their people and farming systems, a new study reveals.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces several challenges impacting agricultural productivity and food security -- including climate change, inadequate infrastructure, conflict, and limited access to modern technology.

But researchers have created a blueprint for future food security across the region, which builds on assets that can be used to enhance food system resilience -- these assets include abundant agricultural resources, genetic diversity, and a youthful population.

Publishing their findings in Food and Energy Security, experts from the University of Birmingham and the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research, in Addis Ababa, have identified a series of key factors which will help to build food resilience.

Co-author Dr Helen Onyeaka, from the University of Birmingham, commented: "Sub-Saharan Africa faces many obstacles, but there are several drivers of food resilience that offer hope for a brighter future and greater food security across the region.

"Several key strategies will help to boost resilience. These include diversifying suppliers, empowering local farmers, promoting sustainable practices, and investing in education and training -- reducing reliance on external sources and improving self-sufficiency.

"By leveraging abundant agricultural resources, genetic diversity, and a youthful population, Sub-Saharan Africa can transform its food systems and enhance self-sufficiency."

The proposed blueprint for future food resilience creates a comprehensive approach to building resilience in the region's food systems -- focusing on local empowerment, sustainable practices, and technological integration:

Technology: Digital tools and data-driven approaches can provide valuable insight and enhance efficiency in agricultural practices.

Resilience: Boosting food system resilience including diversifying suppliers, empowering local farmers, and reducing reliance on external sources.

Education: Farmer training initiatives and educational programmes can build local capacity -- equipping communities with sustainable agricultural practices.

Collaboration: Governments, NGOs, private sectors, and local communities must work together to bridge gaps in capacity and disseminate best practices.

The researchers note that obstacles including climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to resources combine with rising urbanisation and population growth to increase food insecurity. Climate variability affects crop yields and livestock production -- emphasising the urgent need for adaptive strategies.