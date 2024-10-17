Researchers develop Janus-like metasurface technology that acts according to the direction of light

Metasurface technology is an advanced optical technology that is thinner, lighter, and capable of precisely controlling light through nanometer-sized artificial structures compared to conventional technologies. KAIST researchers have overcome the limitations of existing metasurface technologies and successfully designed a Janus metasurface capable of perfectly controlling asymmetric light transmission. By applying this technology, they also proposed an innovative method to significantly enhance security by only decoding information under specific conditions.

KAIST (represented by President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 15th of October that a research team led by Professor Jonghwa Shin from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering had developed a Janus metasurface capable of perfectly controlling asymmetric light transmission.

Asymmetric properties, which react differently depending on the direction, play a crucial role in various fields of science and engineering. The Janus metasurface developed by the research team implements an optical system capable of performing different functions in both directions.

Like the Roman god Janus with two faces, this metasurface shows entirely different optical responses depending on the direction of incoming light, effectively operating two independent optical systems with a single device (for example, a metasurface that acts as a magnifying lens in one direction and as a polarized camera in the other). In other words, by using this technology, it's possible to operate two different optical systems (e.g., a lens and a hologram) depending on the direction of the light.

This achievement addresses a challenge that existing metasurface technologies had not resolved. Conventional metasurface technology had limitations in selectively controlling the three properties of light -- intensity, phase, and polarization -- based on the direction of incidence.

The research team proposed a solution based on mathematical and physical principles, and succeeded in experimentally implementing different vector holograms in both directions. Through this achievement, they showcased a complete asymmetric light transmission control technology.

Additionally, the research team developed a new optical encryption technology based on this metasurface technology. By using the Janus metasurface, they implemented a vector hologram that generates different images depending on the direction and polarization state of incoming light, showcasing an optical encryption system that significantly enhances security by allowing information to be decoded only under specific conditions.

This technology is expected to serve as a next-generation security solution, applicable in various fields such as quantum communication and secure data transmission.

Furthermore, the ultra-thin structure of the metasurface is expected to significantly reduce the volume and weight of traditional optical devices, contributing greatly to the miniaturization and lightweight design of next-generation devices.

Professor Jonghwa Shin from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at KAIST stated, "This research has enabled the complete asymmetric transmission control of light's intensity, phase, and polarization, which has been a long-standing challenge in optics. It has opened up the possibility of developing various applied optical devices." He added, "We plan to continue developing optical devices that can be applied to various fields such as augmented reality (AR), holographic displays, and LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles, utilizing the full potential of metasurface technology."

This research, in which Hyeonhee Kim (a doctoral student in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at KAIST) and Joonkyo Jung participated as co-first authors, was published online in the international journal Advanced Materials and is scheduled to be published in the October 31 issue. (Title of the paper: "Bidirectional Vectorial Holography Using Bi-Layer Metasurfaces and Its Application to Optical Encryption")

The research was supported by the Nano Materials Technology Development Program and the Mid-Career Researcher Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea.