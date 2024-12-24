Unraveling the power and influence of language

A choice was made to include each word in this sentence. Every message, even the most mundane, is crafted with a specific frame in mind that impacts how the message is perceived.

The study of framing effects is a multidisciplinary line of research that investigates when, how, and why language influences those who receive a message and how it impacts their response.

This multifaceted science is in the spotlight in the latest issue of Psychological Science in the Public Interest. Stephen Flusberg of Vassar College and his team provide a comprehensive review of framing-effects research, including describing a survey of common framing effects and a taxonomy of linguistic framing techniques. Throughout the paper, they make the case for the powerful effects framing has on society and the ways individuals perceive the world.

"The focus on linguistic control in popular media may reflect a deeper concern -- and fascination -- with the force of language in our daily lives," the authors wrote. "We routinely use words to try to influence what other people are thinking, feeling, and doing."

The use of war metaphors, for example, generates an increased sense of urgency when used to describe an issue (Flusberg et al., 2017, 2018). Terms that describe war can also shape our beliefs around a specific topic. A previous study compared the impact of using the words "battle" and "journey" to talk about cancer. Participants who read the story framed as a battle believed the cancer diagnosis was more fatal than those who read the story framed as a journey (Hauser & Schwarz, 2020).

"Metaphors are especially effective for shaping beliefs about abstract and complex issues like cancer because they leverage what you know -- your cognitive frames -- about more concrete, familiar domains like battles and journeys," the authors wrote.

Flusberg is joined by coauthors Kevin Holmes (Reed College), Paul Thibodeau (Oberlin College), Robin Nabi (University of California, Santa Barbara), and Teenie Matlock (University of California, Merced).

The authors conclude the paper with a set of recommendations to consider for effective framing and to help inspire reflection on the role of framing in society.

"A deeper understanding of the psychology of framing can enhance not only our communication skills and ability to navigate our linguistic environments, but also our prospects for getting things done," they wrote. "The research we have reviewed serves as a reminder to be mindful of both the words and phrases we use ourselves and the ones that grab our attention or generate a strong emotional response."

In a commentary published alongside the paper, James Walsh from The Agency Fund wrote the report makes a case for a fresh perspective on the psychology of framing. Frames are more than just mental shortcuts, he explained -- they also play a foundational role in cognition. Walsh pointed out that framing research has expanded beyond psychology, noting its important contributions to economics and government policy.

"Flusberg et al. show that we have come a long way in our understanding of frames in the last 100 years," wrote Walsh. "Emerging evidence suggests that we're only just beginning to leverage their full potential, though. The coming 100 years promises to be even more exciting."