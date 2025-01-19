Research on past hurricanes aims to reduce future risk

Tropical storms like hurricanes are not only terrifying, but also incredibly costly for coastal regions across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Beyond the immediate devastation, these storms contribute to significant economic losses and human displacement. In 2023 alone, climate migration linked to such events saw 2.5 million individuals attempt to cross the U.S. southern land border.

New research led by The University of Texas at Arlington emphasizes that studying the impacts of past tropical storms can help communities better prepare for future storms. A key part of the study is analyzing the types and quantities of storm-related precipitation in affected regions to understand its role on local water resources. By mitigating excessive damage, such preparation could enable more people to remain in their home countries. This is increasingly urgent as climate change is expected to make tropical storms 10-15% more frequent and intense.

"We already know that tropical storms have a huge impact on water resources in communities, but few studies have examined the water runoff from these events and how they impact local populations -- that's where our research comes in," said Ricardo Sánchez-Murillo, lead author of the study and associate professor of earth and environmental sciences at UTA.

Dr. Sánchez-Murillo and his team, in collaboration with international partners from hurricane-prone regions in the Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Trinidad and Tobago, analyzed water "fingerprints" known as isotopic compositions. By studying isotopic data from past storms, they provided new insights into how storm-related precipitation influences regional water cycles, adding depth to our understanding of these weather events.

"Our comprehensive analysis of isotopic compositions in tropical storm-derived precipitation offers a deeper understanding of the role these weather systems play in regional water cycles and climate predictions," said Sánchez-Murillo. "These results underscore the significance of accounting for storm-related precipitation. We feel that understanding precipitation impacts will help communities better prepare for extreme storms and manage local water resources both before and after the storms."

The research team, which includes researchers from Brown University, Clemson University, Florida International University, Humboldt University, Oberlin College, Rice University, the University of Aberdeen, the University of Houston, the University of Tennessee and Washington State University, plans to expand its work. Future studies will investigate evaporation and groundwater recharge patterns resulting from tropical storms, as well as how storm paths might shift due to climate change.

"This research has broad implications for improving our understanding of how tropical storms impact water resources and climate, leading to better predictions and management strategies," Sánchez-Murillo said.

This research was funded in part from grants from the International Atomic Energy Agency and an Early Career Fellowship from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academics of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.