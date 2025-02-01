Gut microbes may mediate the link between drinking sugary beverages and diabetes risk

It is well known that consuming sugary drinks increases the risk of diabetes, but the mechanism behind this relationship is unclear. Now, in a paper publishing January 31 in the Cell Press journal Cell Metabolism, researchers show that metabolites produced by gut microbes might play a role. In a long-term cohort of US Hispanic/Latino adults, the researchers identified differences in the gut microbiota and blood metabolites of individuals with a high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages. The altered metabolite profile seen in sugary beverage drinkers was associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes in the subsequent 10 years. Since some of these metabolites are produced by gut microbes, this suggests that the microbiome might mediate the association between sugary beverages and diabetes.

"Our study suggests a potential mechanism to explain why sugar-sweetened beverages are bad for your metabolism," says senior author Qibin Qi, an epidemiologist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Although our findings are observational, they provide insights for potential diabetes prevention or management strategies using the gut microbiome."

Sugar-sweetened beverages are the main source of added sugar in the diets of US adults -- in 2017 and 2018, US adults consumed an average of 34.8g of added sugar each day from sugary beverages such as soda and sweetened fruit juice. Compared to added sugars in solid foods, added sugar in beverages "might be more easily absorbed, and they have a really high energy density because they're just sugar and water," says Qi.

Previous studies in Europe and China have shown that sugar-sweetened beverages alter gut microbiome composition, but this is the first study to investigate whether this microbial change impacts host metabolism and diabetes risk. It's also the first study to investigate the issue in US-based Hispanic/Latino population -- a group that experiences high rates of diabetes and is known to consume high volumes of sugar-sweetened beverages.

The team used data from the ongoing Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos (HCHS/SOL), a large-scale cohort study with data from over 16,000 participants living in San Diego, Chicago, Miami, and the Bronx. At an initial visit, participants were asked to recall their diet from the past 24 hours and had blood drawn to characterize their serum metabolites. The researchers collected fecal samples and characterized the gut microbiomes of a subset of the participants (n = 3,035) at a follow-up visit and used these data to identify association between sugar-sweetened beverage intake, gut microbiome composition, and serum metabolites.

They found that high sugary beverage intake -- defined as two or more sugary beverages per day -- was associated with changes in the abundance of nine species of bacteria. Four of these species are known to produce short-chain fatty acids -- molecules that are produced when bacteria digest fiber and that are known to positively impact glucose metabolism. In general, bacterial species that were positively associated with sugary beverage intake correlated with worse metabolic traits. Interestingly, these bacteria were not associated with sugar ingested from non-beverage sources.

The researchers also found associations between sugary beverage consumption and 56 serum metabolites, including several metabolites that are produced by gut microbiota or are derivatives of gut-microbiota-produced metabolites. These sugar-associated metabolites were associated with worse metabolic traits, including higher levels of fasting blood glucose and insulin, higher BMIs and waist-to-hip ratios, and lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ("good" cholesterol). Notably, individuals with higher levels of these metabolites had a higher likelihood of developing diabetes in the 10 years following their initial visit.

"We found that several microbiota-related metabolites are associated with the risk of diabetes," says Qi. "In other words, these metabolites may predict future diabetes."

Because gut microbiome samples were only collected from a subset of the participants, the researchers had an insufficient sample size to determine whether any species of gut microbes were directly associated with diabetes risk, but this is something they plan to study further.

"In the future, we want to test whether the bacteria and metabolites can mediate or at least partially mediate the association between sugar-sweetened beverages and risk of diabetes," says Qi.

The team plans to validate their findings in other populations and to extend their analysis to investigate whether microbial metabolites are involved in other chronic health issues linked to sugar consumption, such as cardiovascular disease.