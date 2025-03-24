Wolves make a rapid recovery in Europe
- March 17, 2025
- PLOS
- Wolf populations in Europe increased by nearly 60 percent in a decade, according to a new study.
Wolf populations in Europe increased by nearly 60% in a decade, according to a study led by Cecilia Di Bernardi and Guillaume Chapron at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, published in the open-access journal PLOS Sustainability and Transformation.
Large carnivore populations are declining worldwide. However, in Europe, conservation policies have supported the recovery of wolves (Canis lupus) in recent decades. To understand current trends in their populations, researchers collated data on wolf numbers in 34 countries across Europe. They found that by 2022, at least 21,500 wolves lived in Europe -- an increase of 58% compared to the estimated population of 12,000 a decade earlier. In most countries analyzed, wolf populations were increasing, with only three countries reporting declines over the previous decade. The researchers also investigated sources of conflict between humans and wolves, such as livestock deaths. They estimated that in the European Union, wolves killed 56,000 domestic animals per year, out of a total population of 279 million livestock. Although the risk varied between countries, on average, livestock faced a 0.02% chance of being killed by wolves each year. Compensating farmers for these losses cost European countries 17 million euros annually. Still, wolves can also have positive economic impacts, such as reducing traffic accidents and damage to forestry plantations by controlling wild deer populations. However, there wasn't enough data available to quantify these benefits.
Considering Europe's large human population and the widespread alteration of landscapes for agriculture, industry and urbanization, the rapid recovery of wolves over the last decade highlights their extraordinary adaptability. However, as conservationists transition from saving endangered populations to sustaining a successful recovery, the challenge will be to adapt national and international policies to ensure that humans and wolves can coexist sustainably in the long term, the authors say.
The authors add: "The recovery of wolves across human-dominated landscapes of Europe has been continuing during the past decade, with their population growing to over 21,500 individuals by 2022 -- a 58% increase in a decade. Ongoing and future challenges include damages directly caused by wolves and broader socio-political issues."
Journal Reference:
- Cecilia Di Bernardi, Guillaume Chapron, Petra Kaczensky, Francisco Álvares, Henrik Andrén, Vaidas Balys, Juan Carlos Blanco, Silviu Chiriac, Duško Ćirović, Nolwenn Drouet-Hoguet, Djuro Huber, Yorgos Iliopoulos, Ilpo Kojola, Miha Krofel, Miroslav Kutal, John D. C. Linnell, Aleksandra Majić Skrbinšek, Peep Männil, Francesca Marucco, Dime Melovski, Deniz Mengüllüoğlu, Joachim Mergeay, Robert W. Mysłajek, Sabina Nowak, Jānis Ozoliņš, Nathan Ranc, Ilka Reinhardt, Robin Rigg, Valeria Salvatori, Laurent Schley, Peter Sunde, Aleksandër Trajçe, Igor Trbojević, Arie Trouwborst, Manuela von Arx, Diana Zlatanova, Luigi Boitani. Continuing recovery of wolves in Europe. PLOS Sustainability and Transformation, 2025; 4 (2): e0000158 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pstr.0000158
