Blackberries with no thorns? Scientist assembles genome of a blackberry in major step to breed better fruit

Thornless, disease-resistant, and tastier blackberries could be on the horizon -- thanks to new genetic research from the University of Florida.

New UF blackberry varieties could provide a boon for farmers looking to rebound after the decline of Florida citrus and who see an opportunity to meet the growing demand for blackberries, which have soared in popularity in recent years.

"Overall, this study not only advances our understanding of blackberry genetics, but it sets the stage for significant improvements in blackberry breeding techniques," said UF/IFAS researcher Zhanao Deng, who led the study that was recently published in journal Horticulture Research. "The end result could be better, more robust blackberry varieties that benefit both growers and consumers worldwide."

Over the past 20 years,consumer demand for blackberries has increased, leading to farmers growing more of the flavorful fruit in the United States and across the globe.

The United States produces 37 million pounds of processed blackberries and almost 3 million pounds of fresh fruit annually. In Florida, growers produced blackberries on 277 farms and 702 acres, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture.

The new study delves into the genetic makeup of blackberries, said Deng, a professor of environmental horticulture at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. He and colleagues have been developing new blackberry varieties using deep insights gained from genome sequencing.

Using a large collection of DNA sequences from an experimental blackberry BL1, the team computationally pieced them together, rebuilding the original sequence of the entire genome of this blackberry.

It starts with understanding that BL1 is a tetraploid fruit, one that comes from a plant with four copies of each chromosome in its cells. That means it has twice the normal number of chromosomes as a typical diploid plant, like a raspberry. Working with a tetraploid is more complex than a diploid, Deng said.

"The release of this tetraploid blackberry genome can contribute to more efficient and targeted breeding, ultimately leading to the development of new cultivars with enhanced fruit quality, and resistance to important diseases," Deng said. "The reference genome created from this research can be a powerful tool for anyone working with blackberries."

The genome assembly also uncovers the secrets behind key traits like growing blackberry plants with no thorns and the production of anthocyanin production, which affects the color and health benefits of the fruit.

"This finding can help us understand why blackberries develop their characteristic deep purple/black color over time and how to potentially enhance this process for more nutritious berries" he said.

For Florida, the southeastern United States and regions with similar climates, this research holds huge promise.

By using the genetic insights gained from this study, Deng said it can accelerate the process to create blackberry varieties that are better suited to local growing conditions, enhancing both the yield and the quality of the fruit produced in Florida and globally.