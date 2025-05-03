Everyday actions and behaviors linked to better mental well-being: Study

Regular chats with friends, time spent in nature and mentally engaging activities are strongly linked to better mental health, according to new Curtin University research that highlights the power of simple, everyday behaviours to improve well-being.

The study surveyed more than 600 Western Australian adults and found people who chatted with others daily scored 10 points higher on a standard mental well-being scale than those who did so less than once a week.

Spending time in nature every day was associated with a five-point increase, while frequent catch-ups with friends, physical activity, practising spirituality and helping others were also linked to improved mental well-being.

Lead author Professor Christina Pollard from Curtin's School of Population Health said the findings offer clear evidence that low-cost, accessible actions can play a meaningful role in maintaining good mental health and well-being.

"These aren't expensive programs or clinical interventions -- they're behaviours that are already part of many people's lives and can be easily encouraged through public health messaging," Professor Pollard said.

"Regular connection with others, even a daily chat, can make a measurable difference to how people feel. Similarly, spending time outdoors or doing something that requires thinking and concentrating like doing crosswords, reading or learning a new language provides an important mental reset."

The research evaluated 15 behaviours promoted by the Act Belong Commit campaign and found mental well-being increased consistently with the frequency of participation in these behaviours. Awareness of the campaign was high, with 86 per cent of participants recognising it, while nearly all agreed that mental health should be prioritised alongside physical health.

Despite being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions limited social interactions, 93 per cent of respondents reported no psychological distress and average mental well-being scores were comparable to international pre-pandemic norms.

Professor Pollard said the study provides a strong case for long-term investment in population-wide mental health promotion campaigns that go beyond awareness and empower people to take meaningful action.

"This research confirms that when people are supported and encouraged to engage in mentally healthy behaviours, the benefits can be felt across the community," Professor Pollard said.

"It's about prevention, not just treatment -- helping people stay mentally well before they reach crisis point."