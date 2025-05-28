How you handle your home life can boost work performance, shows new study

A new study shows that people who proactively reorganise their family routines -- such as adjusting childcare schedules or redistributing domestic responsibilities -- are more likely to demonstrate adaptability and innovation at work.

Researchers found that employees who take initiative at home carry the momentum into their professional lives, becoming more resilient and forward-thinking.

The study, published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, was led by the University of Bath's School of Management. Over a period of six weeks researchers followed 147 full-time, dual-income heterosexual couples with children in the US to explore how home life influences work performance.

"Sometimes family life can feel like survival mode," said Professor Yasin Rofcanin from the University of Bath's Future of Work research centre. "But when people proactively and deliberately make changes -- whether to childcare routines, to care of older relatives, or how domestic tasks are shared -- they feel more capable and in control. That confidence can carry over into their work, helping them become more creative and adaptable."

Examples of these home-based changes include implementing shared calendars to coordinate busy schedules, rotating school pick-up duties, setting up new systems for eldercare, or introducing structured family planning sessions to resolve conflicts and set goals together. These small but intentional adjustments in home life reflect what researchers call 'strategic renewal'.

Other examples of strategic renewal at home include redesigning living spaces to better support remote work, setting up quiet zones for focused tasks, or establishing tech-free periods to improve family connection.

Dr Siqi Wang, co-author from Aston Business School said: "Couples might hold regular 'household check-ins' to reassign chores, revisit priorities, or coordinate weekly plans. These kinds of deliberate, future-oriented adjustments enable families to respond flexibly to changing demands to build confidence, reduce stress, and enhance overall functioning at home and at work."

The researchers emphasise that creativity is essential not only in the workplace but also within family systems, where individuals must continually adapt to shifting responsibilities and external demands.

A family environment that fosters openness, collaboration, and experimentation -- what the researchers refer to as family creativity -- can significantly enhance this adaptability, making proactive efforts more likely to have a positive impact on the individual, carrying over to improved performance and resilience at work.

Professor Rofcanin said: "As hybrid and flexible work models become the norm, the boundaries between home and work continue to blur. It's important that employers recognise how home dynamics influence workplace performance. Supporting employees both at work and home can lead to a more engaged and innovative workforce."

The study suggests that employers can amplify these benefits by investing in leadership development programmes that include training on work-family dynamics. Coaching, constructive feedback, and flexible working arrangements can further build employees' confidence and problem-solving skills.

Additional support -- such as wellness programmes, counselling services, family care assistance, and leisure incentives -- can also play a key role in fostering a productive and creative workforce.

Previous research from the same team has shown that supportive interactions with co-workers can positively influence home life, benefiting partners and enhancing creativity at work.

The research team included collaborators from IESE Business School (Spain), ESE Business School (Chile), the University of the West of England and UBI Business School (Belgium).