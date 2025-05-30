Cellular scaffolding secrets unlocked: Scientists discover key to microtubule growth

In a groundbreaking study published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Dundee have shed new light on the fundamental mechanisms governing the dynamic growth of microtubules -- the vital protein structures forming the cell's internal skeleton.

Microtubules are the unsung heroes within our cells, providing structural support and generating dynamic forces that push and pull, crucial for processes like cell division. These tiny filaments constantly assemble and disassemble by adding or removing tubulin building blocks at the filament ends. However, the precise rules dictating whether a microtubule grows or shrinks have long remained a mystery due to the complexity and miniature size of their ends.

Now, this collaborative research team has cracked part of the code. By harnessing the power of advanced computer simulations coupled with innovative imaging techniques, they have discovered that the crucial factor determining a microtubule's fate -- whether it elongates or shortens -- lies in the ability of tubulin proteins at its ends to connect with each other sideways.

Dr Vladimir Volkov, co-lead author from Queen Mary University of London, explained the significance of their findings: "Understanding how microtubules grow and shorten is very important -- this mechanism underlies division and motility of all our cells. Our results will inform future biomedical research, particularly in areas related to cell growth and cancer."

He adds: "The UK's vibrant research ecosystem encourages collaborations that go beyond traditional disciplinary boundaries. Our work demonstrates how integrating computational modelling with cell biology can lead to groundbreaking insights into the fundamental mechanisms of life."

Dr Maxim Igaev, co-lead author from the University of Dundee, highlighted the power of their interdisciplinary approach: "Bridging physics and biology has allowed us to address this complex biological question from a fresh perspective. This synergy not only enriches both fields but also paves the way for discoveries that neither discipline could achieve in isolation."

He continues: "This study exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary research, where understanding the fundamental physical principles helps to uncover complex biological processes. Collaborating across disciplines not only advances our understanding of cellular structures like microtubules but also fosters innovation at the intersection of biology and physics."

This exciting research not only deepens our understanding of fundamental cellular processes but also opens potential new avenues for biomedical research, particularly in areas concerning cell proliferation and the development of treatments for diseases like cancer.