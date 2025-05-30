"ADFs are involved not only in leaf aging but also in disease response and plant growth control," Professor Inada explained. "Further elucidation of the function of ADFs can help contribute to crop yield improvement and enhanced sustainability of agricultural production."

The Osaka Metropolitan University research team of Graduate School of Agriculture student Tomoko Matsumoto and Professor Noriko Inada and Graduate School of Science Professor Koichi Kobayashi discovered that thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) plants with the mutant Actin Depolymerizing Factor protein turn yellow sooner over time and in dark conditions compared to wild-type thale cress.

Resistance to disease should mean a longer life, but researchers have found that a mutant protein that helps a plant fight mildew might make it age sooner.

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Osaka Metropolitan University. (2025, May 30). New plant leaf aging factor found. ScienceDaily. Retrieved May 30, 2025 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2025 / 05 / 250530124254.htm

RELATED STORIES

Scientists have identified a protein that allows the fungus which causes white mold stem rot in more than 600 plant species to overcome plant defenses. Knowledge of this protein, called SsPINE1, ...

A newly discovered manipulation mechanism used by parasitic bacteria to slow down plant aging, may offer new ways to protect disease-threatened food crops. Research has identified a manipulation ...

Researchers have discovered that a cellular phenomenon called cryptic transcription, which had been previously described and linked to aging in yeasts and worms, is also involved in mammalian aging. ...

Researchers have discovered that two proteins, which are involved in the control of stem cells' division in plant roots, need each other for these cells to function properly. The study combines ...