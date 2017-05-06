Cinnamon may lessen damage of high-fat diet in rats

Cinnamon may lessen the risk of cardiovascular damage of a high-fat diet by activating the body's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory systems and slowing the fat-storing process, according to a preliminary animal study presented at the American Heart Association's Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology | Peripheral Vascular Disease 2017 Scientific Sessions.
In the study, researchers fed rats cinnamon supplements for 12 weeks along with a high-fat diet. They found:
The results suggest that cinnamon may reduce the effects of a high-fat diet, researchers said.
Story Source:
Materials provided by American Heart Association. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
Cite This Page: