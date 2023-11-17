New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Binge drinking accelerates alcohol use disorder, but stable daily drinking may be just as risky in the long-term

Date:
July 5, 2017
Source:
Research Society on Alcoholism
Summary:
Binge drinking may increase people’s risk of developing alcohol use disorders (AUDs), especially adolescents and young adults, research shows. It is unclear whether different drinking patterns – for example, intermittent versus regular drinking – have a different impact on the compulsive drinking that characterizes people with AUDs. This study used rats to examine whether chronic intermittent alcohol access facilitates a transition to compulsive-like drinking.
Share:
FULL STORY

Prior research suggests that binge drinking may increase people's risk of developing alcohol use disorders (AUDs), especially adolescents and young adults. It is unclear whether different drinking patterns -- for example, intermittent versus regular drinking -have a different impact on the compulsive drinking that characterizes people with AUDs. This study used rats to examine whether chronic intermittent alcohol access facilitates a transition to compulsive-like drinking.

Researchers gave rats access to either intermittent (binge) or continuous (stable) alcohol for five months, followed by chronic exposure to alcohol vapors. They then measured the rats' escalation of alcohol intake and compulsive-like responses to alcohol.

Rats given intermittent access to alcohol escalated their alcohol intake weeks earlier and consumed more alcohol than those with continuous access. These results support previous findings of a causal relationship between binge-like drinking in young adults and a higher risk for AUDs later in adulthood. The authors suggested that the intermittent-drinking animal model is highly relevant to the early stages of alcohol abuse, and may reflect neuroadaptations that produce a faster transition to alcohol dependence. However, a surprising result was that chronic daily drinking at a stable level (without binges) was as likely as a history of binge drinking to result in compulsive alcohol drinking. Both of these groups had similar levels of compulsive drinking, which were higher than dependent animals with no previous history of continuous or intermittent drinking. These results suggest that binge drinking is particularly likely to contribute to the development of compulsive alcohol consumption.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Research Society on Alcoholism. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Adam Kimbrough, Sarah Kim, Maury Cole, Molly Brennan, Olivier George. Intermittent Access to Ethanol Drinking Facilitates the Transition to Excessive Drinking After Chronic Intermittent Ethanol Vapor Exposure. Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, 2017; DOI: 10.1111/acer.13434

Cite This Page:

Research Society on Alcoholism. "Binge drinking accelerates alcohol use disorder, but stable daily drinking may be just as risky in the long-term." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 5 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170705183937.htm>.
Research Society on Alcoholism. (2017, July 5). Binge drinking accelerates alcohol use disorder, but stable daily drinking may be just as risky in the long-term. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 17, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170705183937.htm
Research Society on Alcoholism. "Binge drinking accelerates alcohol use disorder, but stable daily drinking may be just as risky in the long-term." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170705183937.htm (accessed November 17, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 