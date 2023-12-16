New ACIP Adult Immunization Schedule recommends changes to shingles and MMR vaccines

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) released its 2018 Recommended Immunization Schedule for adults with changes to the administration of the herpes zoster and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines. The schedule includes a colorful cover page with references, resources, approved acronyms, and instructions for specific patient populations. The schedule is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

In October 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) for adults aged 50 and older for the prevention of herpes zoster, or shingles. ACIP recommends the RZV for prevention of shingles and related complications for immunocompetent adults aged 50 and older; those who previously received the zoster vaccine live (ZVL); and either RZV or ZVL for adults 60 and older, with a preference for RZV. As for the MMR vaccine, ACIP now recommends an additional dose of MMR for adults identified to be at increased risk during a mumps outbreak.

While the new schedule is clean and streamlined for ease of reference, physicians should pay careful attention to the details found in the footnotes. The footnotes clarify who needs what vaccine, when, and at what dose.

The complete schedule, including footnote changes, is being simultaneously published in Annals of Internal Medicine and on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) web site. The CDC's ACIP comprises the American College of Physicians (ACP) and 16 other medical societies representing various medical practice areas. Each year, the ACIP reviews the CDC's Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule to ensure the schedule reflects current clinical recommendations for licensed vaccines. The recommendations are intended to guide physicians and other clinicians about the appropriate vaccines for their adult patients.